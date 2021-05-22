CLEARFIELD — Over the last month, Young Powersports enlisted the help of the community to collect more than $10,000 and thousands of hygiene items for homeless students in the Davis School District, according to a press release from the Davis Education Foundation.
There are more than 1,200 students in the district who have been identified as homeless, the foundation wrote.
“When I was told there are over 1,200 kids in the Davis School District who are experiencing homelessness, the first question I asked was, 'How can we help?'" the general manager at Young Powersports' Layton location was quoted as saying.
The company has collected donations at its Layton, Centerville and Bountiful locations. Anyone who brought hygiene items to the locations was entered into a drawing to win a Yamaha E-bike or one of two $250 Young Automotive Group gift cards.
Both the prizes and the donations were presented Thursday at an assembly at Clearfield High School, where the district earlier this year opened a teen center where homeless students can shower, do laundry, study and access other services. Although the prizes have already been given out, the press release said Young Motorsports will continue to accept donations at its three Davis County locations.