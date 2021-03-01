RIVERDALE — Darius Jimerson had long been a fan of Zeppe’s Italian Ice.
“I was going there every day. I love the product,” he said.
He and his wife Kim Jimerson eventually started running the Zeppe’s catering truck, traveling to various events to serve up gelatas and Zeppe’s other cold, icy treats. Now, the Jimersons have taken things a step further — they opened their own Zeppe’s location in Riverdale on Feb. 20, the expanding business’ eighth franchise. The new business is located off Riverdale’s busy commercial corridor at 704 W. Riverdale Road.
It’s a brand new venture for the Jimersons, who live in West Haven. Darius Jimerson previously served in the Ogden Police Department and other law enforcement agencies while Kim Jimerson works in mortgage banking. But they’ve wanted to run their own business and they’re excited. “I grew up in the (Riverdale) area. I always wanted to come back,” Darius Jimerson said.
And if David Thompson, corporate owner of Zeppe’s, has his way, there will be more and more Zeppe’s franchises popping up around Utah, maybe as many as another 12 in the years to come, or a total of 20 in the state.
The original locale at 883 N. Washington Blvd. in Harrisville opened in 2007 and another followed eight years later in 2015 in St. George. Since then, there’s been a more regular rhythm of openings — at Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington in 2017, in Syracuse in 2018, in West Jordan and at City Creek Mall in Salt Lake City in 2019, in Springville last year and, most recently, in Riverdale. A Layton location is expected to open later this year.
“I think it’s because it’s a very unique product to Utah,” Thompson said, explaining the growth and expansion. Zeppe’s signature product is gelata, a combination of Italian ice and custard, and the mix “is an icy, creamy frozen treat like you’ve never had before.”
Larry Norton, who launched the Harrisville Zeppe’s in 2007, brought the original Italian ice recipes used in the locale from the East Coast, where the treat is more common. Under Thompson, who bought into Zeppe’s in 2014 and later became sole owner of the firm’s corporate structure, the business has expanded its range of offerings, in addition to its geographic footprint. Thompson hopes to soon introduce another product at Zeppe’s, a take-out Italian ice product that can be stored in home freezers called Go-lata.
He also dreams of expanding outside Utah one day, bringing gelata and Italian ice to franchises in Idaho, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. Twenty, he thinks, is the maximum number of Zeppe’s that Utah could absorb. “There are a few competitors, but no one that has our quality or our unique recipes,” Thompson said.
‘A complete career change’
Italian ice, offered in a range of fruity flavors, resembles ice cream in that it’s a cold, frozen desert. But from there, the two treats diverge.
Italian ice “contains no fat, no cholesterol and is dairy free,” reads the Zeppe’s website. “It is made with fresh fruit puree, natural flavorings, sugar and water. The result is a cold, refreshing treat, bursting with a natural flavor that will absolutely tantalize your taste buds while keeping you cool!!”
Combine Italian ice with custard, which is similar to ice cream, and you get the most popular item on the Zeppe’s menu, gelata. Zeppe’s also offers Italian ice and custard alone, as well as gelata shakes.
Thompson, who grew up in Roy and now lives in North Ogden, was originally an Italian ice skeptic, preferring ice cream. Nudged by friends, he finally tried Zeppe’s after a night at the movies. “I took one bite and I could not believe how good it was,” he said.
He eventually bought into Zeppe’s, selling the high-end custom cabinetry firm he had run for nearly 40 years so he could dedicate himself fully to the new venture. “It’s a complete career change for me,” he said.
That sort of transition isn’t unique for Zeppe’s, underscored by the Jimersons’ decision to shift careers and launch the Riverdale location. Though Thompson owns the corporate structure, each Zeppe’s franchise is owned by independent operators.
Moreover, there’s another common denominator among Zeppe’s operators — love for the product.
“All of our franchisees are Zeppe’s fans. They are people who absolutely love Zeppe’s and came to me to get involved in the company,” Thompson said. “It’s all been loyal, happy customers who have wanted to get involved with our brand and our product.”
So far, the Jimersons say things are going well at the new Riverdale location. Kim Jimerson touts the unique product.
“It’s a luxury. It’s a treat. But it’s affordable,” she said.