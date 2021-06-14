PARK CITY — Construction has begun on a long-planned luxury hotel that will soon double as a rest and relaxation spot for airmen at Hill Air Force Base.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the Mayflower Mountain Resort was held last week near Park City, at the border of Summit and Wasatch counties. According to a press release from Hill, the 642,000-square-foot conference hotel will include a block of 100 rooms that will be available at a special rate for active-duty and retired military service members — most notably airmen from the Northern Utah Air Force installation.
Kendahl Johnson, operations chief with Hill's 75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs office, said the facility, known officially as a Morale, Welfare and Recreation hotel, has been planned for some 20 years. In the late 1990s, a small military MWR ski lodge at the Snowbasin Resort near Huntsville closed to accommodate activity related to the 2002 Winter Olympics. Johnson said that in 2001, Congress passed legislation granting a federally owned, 26-acre parcel in Park City to the Air Force. The legislation did not include any funding and required the Air Force to partner with private and governmental entities to finance and build the hotel.
The Air Force has been working with New York-based Extell Development (which owns a large portion of land in the area where the hotel will be erected), Wasatch County, and Utah's Military Installation Development Authority on the project. MIDA is the entity that spearheaded the Falcon Hill Aerospace Research Park seen on Hill's west side, adjacent to Interstate 15. Essentially a Utah state political subdivision, MIDA was established in 2007 to facilitate the development of under-utilized military land. According to a story published in the Park Record, MIDA approved $260 million in bonds in June to help pay for the hotel project.
The hotel will include 387 rooms and suites, 55 private residences, and more than 60,000 square feet of conference and banquet space. The facility will also include restaurants, a coffee shop and deli, a fitness center, a pool, ski lockers, and underground parking. Johnson said Jacobsen Construction, the general contractor on the project, hopes to complete construction of the facility in 30 months, with the hotel open for occupancy by December 2023.
The hotel construction is expected to cost about $390 million and is part of a larger development on the ground between the Deer Valley Resort and Jordanelle Reservoir — an expansion set to include seven new ski lifts and about 300 new residences. According to the Park Record story, the entire development will cost around $3.2 billion during the first five years of construction. According to the Hill release, ski lifts and snowmaking are engineered, and grading and clearing will begin this fall.
When the hotel opens, regular guests will pay a special tax that will be put into Hill’s MWR account.
"We are very excited that our military families will have MWR opportunities in this area, where reduced hotel rates will allow them to experience the amenities of a four-star ski resort, when they’d otherwise be priced out of that opportunity," Col. Jenise Carroll, Hill's 75th Air Base Wing commander, said in a statement. "The hotel will also generate MWR revenue for the base, benefitting all Hill employees, not just those who choose to visit the hotel."
Carroll said Hill’s MWR programs are essential for resiliency, squadron readiness, and trust among military members and their families. She said improved morale and welfare of airmen has a positive impact on productivity, mission effectiveness, retention and recruitment.