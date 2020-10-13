In response to a COVID-19 outbreak, Roy High School will closed for the next two weeks, according to an email sent to parents Tuesday.
There are currently 19 active cases of the virus among students and staff at the school, the email said. As of Tuesday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, the Weber School District had 25 active cases.
The Utah State Board of Education's COVID-19 School Manual defines an outbreak as when 15 people have tested positive for the virus within a period of two weeks. The manual advises schools, at that point, to dismiss students from in-person learning.
"It appears the outbreak is associated with multiple classrooms which have been affected," the email read.
The closure comes two weeks after the school's football team was quarantined due to three players and coaches contracting the virus. Because the team was quarantined at the time of the outbreak, it will go ahead with its game against Weber High School on Friday, confirmed Roy High Athletic Director Mike Puzey.
Wednesday will serve as a preparation day for teachers who are moving their curriculum online. Students will not return to the school for in-person classes until Oct. 28.
In the meantime, the district will disinfect the building, the email said.
"Individuals who test positive must isolate and anyone exposed will be instructed to quarantine for 14 days," Roy High School administration wrote in the email. "If your child has been exposed, you will be notified by someone at the school regarding the quarantine requirements."