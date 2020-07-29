FARMINGTON — Davis County is eyeing a significant renovation of one of the area’s oldest and most historically significant buildings.
On Tuesday, the Davis County Commission approved an agreement with Centerville-based Hogan and Associates Construction, Inc. to renovate the 130-year-old Davis County Memorial Courthouse. Commission Chair Lorene Miner Kamalu said the agreement could involve a county payment of up to $6.5 million but that number is subject to change upon future negotiations
“Big deal, big project,” Kamalu said. “I’m very happy to see this moving forward.”
Commissioner Randy Elliott is spearheading the renovation initiative and said the new project will remove additions to the courthouse that were made in 1958 and 1979, while upgrading a section built in 1932.
According to the Utah State Historical Society, Davis County approved construction on the courthouse in May of 1889. The building was designed by Kaysville architect William Allen and constructed by E.B. Tyson for just over $11,000. It was finished on Aug. 18, 1890. The courthouse was expanded in 1932, according to the USHS, for $60,425. That renovation utilized all of the rooms from the original 1890 facility, but the building’s initial Renaissance design was replaced by a more traditional plan and new east and west wings were added.
A 1957-58 addition doubled the size of the courthouse and another large addition was completed in 1979 on the southern side of the building.
“It’s pretty interesting,” Elliott said. “The expansion was built around the original 1890 red brick courthouse. So there’s actually a courthouse within a courthouse.”
The new renovation plan includes bringing the building up to current accessibility and seismic standards, Elliott said, while keeping historical interior finishes and exterior memorial elements intact.
Initial work on the project is slated to start sometime this summer, starting with asbestos abatement and demolition services. Renovation work will continue into 2021 and the building is scheduled to be completed by 2022. Elliott said the county is excited to bring lost historical sections of the building back into use.
When work is finished, various county legal departments will be located in the new courthouse and there will be an event space for county functions on the second floor.
The project also includes increased surrounding landscape, outdoor gathering spaces and new war memorials.
According to a brief history on the Davis County website, the Memorial Courthouse was the second built in Farmington, the seat of Davis County. The first such building, which was also the first in the state of Utah, was built in the city in the 1850s.
The two-story adobe building was built on a rocky knoll on the south side of State Street in Farmington. It had three jury rooms, three offices, a hall and a courtroom, according to the county. In 1861, an east room was added to house county inmates. In 1867, handcuffs and a ball and chain were purchased and an iron jail cage was installed.
The old facility was demolished around the time the second courthouse was built, and Farmington’s Main Street was extended south where the building had once stood.