HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The Defense Department's next budget continues to pump money into its missile replacement program, including a large chunk of change for related construction at Hill Air Force Base.
The agency’s fiscal year 2022 budget proposal includes $2.6 billion for the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program. That money is spread out over several years, at several locations involved with the program, but includes a $31 million 2022 appropriation for the construction of a GBSD "software sustainment" facility that will be built at Hill. The budget includes a total of $715 billion in defense spending.
"The budget provides us the mix of capabilities we need most," said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a press release. "(Including) modernizing our capabilities to meet the advanced threats of tomorrow."
Headquartered at Hill, the GBSD program will replace the United States’ current land-based ballistic missile force, which is made up of some 400 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. The program will cost more than $80 billion and run for 30 years. The total cost includes the acquisition of missiles, new command and control systems, and large-scale renovations of launch control centers.
Hill officials and members of Utah’s congressional delegation have said the program will bring as many as 4,000 jobs to the area. Currently being built near Hill’s southwest border with Roy, the program will eventually include six new buildings with over 1 million square feet of office and lab facilities. In August 2019, Northrop Grumman broke ground on the Roy Innovation Center, which will serve as future headquarters for Northrop’s work supporting the program.
Though the program also encompasses work that will be conducted at Air Force bases in California, North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana, maintenance, training, storage, testing, support, decommissioning and disposal actions will happen at Hill and the base’s Utah Test and Training Range on the Utah-Nevada line. As part of the program, construction at Hill includes five storage units and several support facilities, like the soon-to-be built software facility. Another 11 missile storage facilities would be built at the UTTR. The Utah Legislature approved nearly $41 million for the program during the 2021 general session.
According to Air Force budget documents, the new building will be multiple stories, and include a specialized heating and air system for the software. It will also include engineering work stations, conference rooms, required "isolated communications rooms" and a multi-level, covered parking structure. Several roads on Hill would have to be improved as part of the project, along with the removal of some nearby railroad tracks and some overhead power lines.