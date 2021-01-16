OGDEN — On Tuesday, with just over two days to prepare, the District 10 seat in the Utah House of Representatives will be occupied by a new face — Rosemary Lesser.
After former Rep. LaWanna "Lou" Shurtliff's death in December, 20 people submitted their names to be considered for her replacement. Some withdrew their names, others were deemed ineligible, and that number was eventually whittled down to eight.
The Democratic delegates from District 10 met via Zoom on Saturday to review voting procedures. Ballots with the names of the eight candidates — Alan Clark, Michael Blodgett, Betty Sawyer, Rosemary Lesser, Valerie Herzog, Kristin Wojciechowski, Mike Stevens and Daniel Reeves — were emailed out to the delegates.
"There were eight excellent candidates, and when I woke this morning, I felt content that no matter which one of us got the nod, our district would be well-represented in the Legislature," Lesser said.
The delegates used a ranked choice balloting system. According to a press release from the Utah Democratic Party, all 37 eligible delegates participated. In each of the five rounds of voting, Lesser came out on top. She finished with 51.4% of the votes in the final round, in which she was up against Valerie Herzog and Betty Sawyer.
Herzog is a professor, chairperson of the Athletic Training Department and director of the Office of Graduate Studies at Weber State University. Sawyer also works at Weber State University on the school's Access and Diversity Team, is president of the Ogden branch of the NAACP and has long involvement in grassroots advocacy efforts.
They finished with 27% and 21.6% of the votes, respectively.
"I was really humbled that the delegates placed their faith in me to be their representative," Lesser said.
Lesser is an obstetrician-gynecologist and U.S. Air Force veteran. Originally from Texas, she first moved to Ogden in 1992 to take a position at Ogden Women's Clinic. In recent years she's worked out of McKay-Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
"Health care is a top priority for those in District 10 and all Utahns," said Matthew Patterson, executive director of the Utah Democratic Party. "Dr. Lesser brings a wealth of knowledge with her that will benefit not only those in her district, but across the state."
Outside of her career, Lesser has also volunteered extensively with the Democratic Party. Running up to the 2020 election, she canvassed for Pete Buttigieg and later campaigned for President-elect Joe Biden.
When she heard the news of Shurtliff's passing, Lesser decided to run for the position out of a responsibility she felt toward her district and her party.
"I really have embraced the concept of service ... my entire life as a physician and as a military veteran, and with the sudden opening with Rep. Shurtliff's death, I felt this was a time I could also be of service to my district," she said.
Although she will have less time to prepare for the legislative session than other new legislators typically would, she began researching policy related to state governments before her election. Going into the legislative session, she plans to continue pursuing many of the objectives that were important to Shurtliff.
"I will continue the work that Lou Shurtliff did in promoting educational opportunities for students in the state of Utah," she said.
Prior to her death, Shurtliff had been working on a bill that would encourage families to register their children for kindergarten. Kindergarten is currently not mandatory in Utah. In 19 states and Washington, D.C., attendance is required, according to the Education Commission of the States. Lesser said she plans to propose the bill in this legislative session.
Other issues Lesser hopes to be involved in tackling with the Legislature include health care, the impact of environmental changes on Utahns' lives and what she described as "refining" policies around policing.