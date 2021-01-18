OGDEN — The COVID-19 pandemic made for a historically barren year for transit ridership in Utah.
But officials from the Utah Transit Authority say things could have been much worse, and expressed optimism for a rebound in coming years.
UTA Chief Operations Officer Eddy Cumins said total 2020 ridership across all UTA platforms was down 47% from each of the past two years. Cumins said in 2018, systemwide ridership was about 44.22 million trips. The figure rose slightly in 2019 to about 44.24 million, but dipped dramatically last year as the pandemic caused people to stay home. Cumins said there were only 23.5 million trips on UTA services during 2020.
"Ridership fell sharply due to the pandemic," Cumins said. "The current ridership is well below the historical norm ... just a significant, significant drop."
Cumins said the last few days of 2020 brought some signs of hope, with ridership inching ever so slightly upward. But currently, ridership on two of the agency's hallmark services — fixed-route bus and FrontRunner — are still down 44% and 73% respectively, from pre-COVID-19 levels.
UTA Board of Trustees Chair Carlton Christensen said while the 2020 figure seems startling, he held an optimistic view on what was admittedly a challenging year.
"Not that being down 47% is great," Christensen said. "But when you think about only losing half of our ridership with all the major institutions that are fundamentally doing stuff online, office space being about 75% vacant — it's actually pretty amazing that we've held that ratio as well as we have."
Cumins concurred, saying there was still a core group of riders in 2020, in spite of the effects of the pandemic.
"The one thing that has stayed constant is the essential workers, and I think that's important to note," Cumins said. "The people who need our system every day are still riding."
UTA officials say 2021 will be a year of recalibration, which involves the transit agency zeroing in on some significant service changes planned for the near future. The agency is working through its "Five Year Service Plan" — an ambitious objective designed to achieve three overarching goals post pandemic: fine-tune transit service to align it with projected future revenue, increase overall ridership and increase consumer confidence in transit.
The agency intends to update the plan to reflect changes in local land use patterns, demographics, new technologies, and to bring service in line with financial and labor resources.
Beth Holbrook, a UTA board member who represents the northern portion of the state, said as the agency dives into the future, the base group of riders that continued to use UTA services during 2020 is reason for optimism moving forward.
"There is this core need and this is going to be something we can continue to look at when we look at our system as a whole moving forward," she said.