Viewmont, Bountiful and Box Elder high schools, as well as Orion Junior High School, will move to online learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 outbreaks, districts announced Thursday.
Davis, Box Elder and Weber school districts did not disclose the number of cases at closing schools, but Utah State Board of Education guidelines recommend moving to remote learning once there are 15 or more cases across multiple classrooms.
As of last Friday, there were 16 positive cases of COVID-19 at Viewmont High and 11 at Bountiful High, according to the Davis School District’s COVID-19 dashboard. The state’s dashboard placed the Davis School District at a total of 472 cases — the highest in the state.
The Davis School District is the second largest district in Utah. At the top of the list is the Alpine School District, which has less than half the cases at 198.
So far this year, Davis has had to close nine schools following COVID-19 outbreaks. Eight of those schools have closed since Nov. 2, when the district moved secondary schools from a hybrid to a four-day-a-week schedule. The only traditional high school in the district that has not been moved to online learning yet is Clearfield High.
There were six cases at Orion Junior High as of last Friday, according to the Weber School District’s COVID-19 dashboard. It’s not clear if the school reached the threshold of 15 cases, but a press release from the district said 250 students, faculty and staff are currently under quarantine after being exposed to the virus. Approximately 1,070 students attend the school, according to state enrollment data.
“Numerous teachers and key staff members are also in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks,” the release said. “Given the circumstances, it was decided the school could not operate safely and effectively.”
The Weber School District has had five schools temporarily move to online learning this year. Two other schools are currently closed, including Weber High School and Snowcrest Junior High School, which like Orion feeds into Weber High. On Thursday, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard indicated there were 59 cases in the district.
Box Elder High School is the first to temporarily move to remote learning in its district. As of Thursday, the Box Elder School District had a total of 47 cases, according to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“In working with the Bear River Health Department (BRHD) there has been a determination that there is a significant upward trend in the number of positive covid cases At Box Elder High School,” read an email sent out by Box Elder Superintendent Steve Carlsen.
Students at Box Elder High will attend one more day of in-person classes “to make sure the students know what they will need to do during this virtual learning period,” the email said.
The Davis School District does not hold classes on Fridays, and the Weber School District said Orion Junior High teachers will use Friday as a preparation day. All schools will begin online learning on Monday and are anticipated to resume in-person classes on Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break.