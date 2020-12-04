As new COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Utah communities, local schools keep on closing. The Davis School District announced this week that two schools would temporarily move online due to COVID-19 outbreaks — and at least one more is on the chopping block.
Bluff Ridge Elementary School in Syracuse and West Point Elementary School shifted to remote learning Thursday. Another, Syracuse High School, is experiencing its second outbreak of the virus this year. Whether the school stays open, however, depends on student participation in a new pilot program.
The Davis School District did not disclose in a statement how many confirmed cases of the virus there are among the elementary school populations. According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, as of Friday, there were 21 cases at Bluff Ridge Elementary and 19 at West Point Elementary.
The state health department recommends in its COVID-19 School Manual that once a school reaches 15 cases across multiple settings in a school, it close for 14 days.
There were 21 coronavirus cases at Syracuse High School on Friday, according to the dashboard. But under a new pilot program called "Test to Stay" launched by the state health department, the Davis County Health Department and the Davis School District, Syracuse High may not have to move online for the two-week closure period.
On Monday, the school will set up a large-scale testing site on its campus. If 80% of the student body shows up to take the rapid COVID-19 tests, the program — which only applies to high schools — will allow Syracuse High to reopen instead of staying closed until Dec. 18.
Syracuse High is the largest school in the district, with 2,197 students enrolled this year. In order to meet the 80% threshold, 1,758 would need to show up for voluntary testing.
"If that threshold is not reached, the school will go into soft closure and students will take part in remote learning through Friday, Dec. 18," read a statement from the Davis School District.
Some parents, concerned about the spread of COVID-19, are working to keep the school from meeting 80%. Those who oppose the pilot program question the validity of the rapid tests and argue that testing students on Monday would be too soon for them to develop viral loads that would trigger a positive test result.
The New York Times reported last month that researchers at the University of Arizona found that rapid tests made by the company Quidel, which were used to randomly screen students and staff members who did not feel sick, detected only 32% of positive cases that were identified by a slower, more accurate PCR test. The tests that will be administered at Syracuse High, however, are made by the company Abbott.
The state health department, in coordination with the Utah State Board of Education, earlier this year changed school guidelines to halve students' quarantine periods if they obtain a negative COVID-19 test result seven days after exposure to the virus. Under the pilot program, students exposed on Friday would be tested just three days later.
"Your local public health authorities make the final decisions about how long quarantine should last, based on local conditions and needs," reads the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's website.
Options local health departments "will consider," it adds, are releasing an individual from quarantine 10 days after exposure without testing, or allowing them to return to daily life on day 7 following a negative test result — but that test must be administered on day 5.
"I have had my son home all week waiting for a closure," one parent posted on the Facebook group Keep Hybrid for DSD. "You can bet he isn’t going to be tested."
If the school reopens, those who do not take the test will be quarantined for two weeks, along with those who tested positive. The district will not contact trace for those who test positive Monday because students who will have been cleared to return to school will also have already received a negative test, Assistant Superintendent John Zurbuchen said at a school board meeting Tuesday.
At that meeting, district administrators lauded the program as a way to reduce the amount of time students are spending outside of school. As remote learning has increased during the pandemic, academic performance has suffered throughout the country, including in the Davis School District.
In a Nov. 17 board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Logan Toone said first term GPAs this year dropped to an average of 2.741. Last year's average was 3.012.
"What we’re trying to do is bring back in-school learning opportunities," Zurbuchen said Tuesday.
There are currently two other schools closed in the district, Clearfield High School and Farmington Junior High School. Both will return to in-person classes Monday.