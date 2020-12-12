Area schools continued to seesaw between in-person and online learning this week as seven closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks — six of them for the second time this fall.
The Davis School District saw Syracuse, Northridge and Layton high schools shut down this week, along with Ogden High School in the Ogden School District. In the Weber School District, Bonneville and Weber high schools shifted online. So did Rocky Mountain Junior High School for its first time.
Syracuse High School passed a 15-case threshold set by the state health department in its COVID-19 School Manual last week, the Davis School District announced Dec. 4. In an attempt to remain open, however, the school became the first to participate in a pilot program called “Test to Stay” after the Davis school board approved its use in the district Dec. 1.
Under the program deployed by the state health department, if 80% of students at the school received parental consent and submitted to a COVID-19 test, the school would remain open. The Titans’ gym became a testing site Monday, where more than 1,000 students from the largest school in the district were tested for the virus. Of the
“There were 19 individuals who may not have known they had COVID, so we think the service was good,” he said. “A pilot is a pilot, it doesn’t mean perfection.”
Nevertheless, when outbreaks at Northridge and Layton were announced on Thursday and Friday, respectively, “Test to Stay” was not used at those schools. Northridge had 21 active cases and Layton had 23 as of Friday, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
When the Weber School District announced the school would move to online learning Tuesday, Rocky Mountain Junior High School had 12 cases. Although it didn’t reach the state health department’s 15-case limit, there were 250 students — a number which amounts to one-fourth of the student body and included two full classrooms — in quarantine, according to a press release from the district. Multiple teachers had also been quarantined.
“Given the circumstances, it was decided the school could not operate safely and effectively,” the release read.
Rocky Mountain is the third junior high in the district to close this year. All high schools in the district have shifted to online learning at some point, and all of them except Fremont High School have done so twice.
Bonneville High was moved to remote learning Monday and had 35 cases of the virus Friday, according to the district’s website. When the school tested students who participate in extracurriculars for UHSAA’s “Test to Play” program Friday, 13 of 259 tested positive, amounting to a 5% positivity rate.
The district reported Friday that Weber High would also shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak. As of Friday, there were 19 cases at the school.
In the Ogden School District, Ogden High went online for the second time Thursday after surpassing 15 coronavirus cases.
“This will help minimize disruption for families at home, and we hope to minimize the ping-pong effect that’s happening with going to online, or in class, or a combination of both back and forth,” Herbert said. “We think this is going to be a step in the right direction.”
School employees tend to be infected with the virus at disproportionately high rates. In the Weber School District, for example, 229 — or 6% — of its 3,831 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 this year, as of Friday. Meanwhile, just 776 — equaling 2.4% — of its 32,197 students had at some point had a confirmed case.
The number of people employed by the Ogden School District and the number of employees who have tested positive in the Davis School District are not publicly available.
All seven schools closed this week will resume in-person classes after winter break. Bluff Ridge and West Point elementary schools in the Davis School District, which closed earlier this month, will return to school Thursday.