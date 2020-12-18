A staple within Weber High for decades has been the tradition of service, specifically the season of Quarters and Cans. For nearly three weeks in December, the Weber High student body raises money to give back to families of need in our local community and Weber High Cone. If you were once a Warrior or have lived in the community, I would bet that mention of Q+C sparked fond memories.
It does for me.
I graduated from Weber High in 2008 and was fortunate to serve as the student body president my senior year. All these years later, what shines brightest was orchestrating Quarters and Cans that winter season. A girl I knew and loved was diagnosed with a brain tumor, so all our efforts went into fundraising for her and her family to have some financial relief, and some peace and joy while she journeyed through her finals days. I will always have a snapshot of her face as we delivered presents that Christmas. She was only a year older than I was but passed away a year later. I have always felt grateful I was able to be a part of something so meaningful for her and her family during that tough, trying time.
Last year, a similar service adventure took root in this community, this time to benefit my family and me. My little girl, Navy Rose, was born with some anomalies. Within three days of birth, she needed a surgery to connect her esophagus to her stomach. A few weeks later, she was coding while at Primary Children’s Hospital and we learned she needed another surgery to stop her airway from collapsing; she became the youngest and smallest to receive that surgery. Next March, cute Navy will undertake another surgery to move her index finger to become her thumb.
After 103 days in the NICU (and a $1.3 million bill), Navy is home and thriving. While the challenges were real, and hurdles remain, we find comfort knowing loved ones, primarily at Weber High and in this community, graciously gave to provide peace of mind. The money was needed, and a bonus for sure, but the love, care and concern were just as tangible.
While a student at Weber High, I had one class in the same room every year. I now teach in that room. Whether as a student or a teacher, my favorite part of being a Warrior is seeing the community and student body rally together during Quarters and Cans. My life is coming full circle as I currently serve as the student government adviser at WHS. With limited in-person time, along with restrictions controlling our activities and efforts, we wanted to reach out to our community through alternative ways in hopes of still fundraising to provide financial relief and Christmas for some wonderful families that are struggling to tread water in the waves of challenge that continuously top over them.
We have a website that is easy to use where 100% of the donation goes toward these families and our cause; there are no hidden fees. Even the smallest donation is appreciated as it all adds up to make a world of difference for people in our community that need it. You can donate here: https://ut-weber-lite.intouchreceipting.com/WHS.