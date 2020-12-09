SYRACUSE — The shows will go on for performing arts students at Syracuse High School who campaigned for holiday concerts to continue despite the school being closed due to COVID-19.
A letter written by Principal Jed Johansen and distributed to students over email Wednesday said band, choir and orchestra performances scheduled for this week would not be canceled, but instead will be held next week.
“As the ‘Test to Stay’ Pilot at Syracuse High School is a trial, we have the opportunity to continue to articulate the parameters of the pilot,” he wrote. “Soft Closure in a ‘Test to Stay’ school is different than Soft Closure without ‘Test to Stay.’”
When a high school closes due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Utah High School Activities Association allows competitions for sanctioned activities to continue, as long as the number of cases in a group is less than three — the group threshold set in the state health department’s COVID-19 School Manual. Each group must also be tested every two weeks, as outlined in Gov. Gary Herbert’s November executive order.
After Syracuse High School suffered an outbreak of 27 cases Friday, it opted to be the first School in the state to participate in a pilot program called “Test to Stay.” Under the program, if 80% of students submitted to COVID-19 testing, the school would stay open. Parents had to consent for their students to be tested.
The school didn’t reach the threshold — only 68% of students were tested, of which 19 tested positive for the virus — so the school shifted to online learning. With in-person classes went live concerts and theatre programs, as had happened in other school closures.
If athletic events were allowed to continue, students contended, performing arts should be given the same privilege, as long as participants were willing to comply with the same regulations. So, they launched a campaign in which they called and emailed state and local officials, as well as started a petition. The petition ultimately amassed 920 supporters.
“Yesterday we had a lot of unity in the music departments at our school,” said senior and trumpet player Nolan Smith, one of the students who worked on the effort. “It was really cool to see the effects of that much unity and hard work.”
In an email to a student Tuesday that was shared with the Standard-Examiner, Davis School District Assistant Superintendent John Zurbuchen said making an exception for Syracuse High performing arts programs, when programs have been canceled at other schools that have previously closed, may create “animosity.” He continued, saying the district was “actively looking at options that would honor the rules but still offer some options.”
According to Johansen’s letter, an exception was made possible by the “Test to Stay” program. Participation in the activities, however, is conditional.
In order to perform with the band, choir or orchestra, students must have been tested as part of the pilot Monday and received a negative test. If a student opted out of testing, they can participate with proof of a negative COVID-19 test. They can receive a test at the district’s testing site at the Freeport Center in Clearfield. Students who choose not to attend performances will not be penalized by their teachers, Johansen’s letter said.
“I’m just very, very happy,” said senior Anna Bott, who campaigned for the change and is a second alto in the Syracuse High School Madrigals. “This is my last year at the school, and being able to do this is something that I always wanted to do.”
Orchestra performances will go on as planned next Tuesday. Choir and band concerts have been rescheduled for Monday and Wednesday, respectively.
“It was amazing to see all our hard work for something we love pay off,” Bott said in an email. “It really means a lot to us that we have the opportunity to share the special gifts we’ve been given with our community, especially this holiday season.”