SALT LAKE CITY — Last month, representatives for 14 schools were notified that they would be part of the first cohort of Purple Star Schools in Utah. On Thursday, they were recognized by the Utah State Board of Education. The status is handed out to schools that provide additional resources to simplify the transition into school for military children and families.
According to a handout from the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs introduced to the state Legislature in October 2020, the program was listed as a “key priority” for the Department of Defense in supporting the families of service members for 2021. The purple star schools designation in Utah was established through Rule R277-929 from the State Council on Military Children and approved by the Utah State Board of Education on Dec. 3, 2020. Schools must reapply for the status every three years.
Only five of the recognized schools are public, all of which are in the Davis School District. The state honored Central Davis Junior High, Hill Field Elementary, North Davis Junior High, North Layton Junior High and Woods Cross High School.
Also included in the cohort were Ogden Preparatory Academy, Syracuse Arts Academy, Monticello Academy and six different American Preparatory Academy campuses.
“Our students learn to appreciate the historical sacrifices of our military, so recognizing, honoring and accommodating the present-day sacrifices that our military families make is just a natural fit for our school,” Monticello Academy Executive Director Dane Roberts said in a press release. Opening in 2020, the West Point campus currently serves just over 200 elementary-age students.
Schools can apply for Purple Star School status through the USBE.