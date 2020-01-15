OGDEN — David Brooks suspended his typical political analysis, at least for a time.
Speaking to a full auditorium at Weber State Tuesday night, Brooks opened his remarks by observing that the number of people sitting on the stage could be easily mistaken for a Democratic debate, but he pivoted quickly back to his topic for the evening — his most recent book, “The Second Mountain,” which discusses how we might rebuild the country’s social fabric, tattered and frayed by political division.
“In an era of ideological polarization, Brooks is one of the few writers who speaks thoughtfully and eloquently about transforming our political division for the greater good,” said Scott Sprenger, dean of Weber State’s Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities, as he introduced Brooks.
In “The Second Mountain,” Brooks describes the challenge people confront after following the traditional path of building a career and focusing on the self.
This book, and Brooks’ speech at Weber State, are a critique of a culture that Brooks sees as hyper-individualistic, driven by a belief in meritocracy that conditions human value upon achievement.
These cultural values are inherently isolating, leading to increases in loneliness, drug use and suicide, Brooks contends.
After inevitably meeting dissatisfaction at the peak of a first, self-focused mountain in life, Brooks said, people recognize the real mountain they should be climbing, a second mountain that is selfless, focused on deep commitments to relationships and community.
“If you think back on your life to the moments when you were happy, it’s not when you were most self-sufficient, it was when you were least self-sufficient, when you were most dependent on somebody else, and somebody else was dependent on you,” Brooks said. “It’s the relationships that we all know make us happy — not the self-sufficiency.”
Brooks’ book project is also a life project, called Weave: The Social Fabric Project, which aims increase human caring in everyday, interpersonal interactions which will, in accumulation, create a stronger society, Brooks says.
“I spent so much time talking about this because the fulfillment of our country, and the rediscovery of our country the way it should be, is dependent on a thousand and a million and a hundred million little things that point to joy,” Brooks said, concluding his speech.
Brooks did not come to “The Second Mountain” or the Weave project easily.
“My outer life has been a pretty straight trajectory, a very fortunate life,” Brooks said.
But after a steady professional ascension from a young age through much of his career, David Brooks found the peak of his first mountain to be isolating and lonely.
By 2013, 10 years after securing two dream jobs — as the conservative columnist at The New York Times and as a political analyst with Mark Shields on PBS NewsHour’s “Shields and Brooks” — Brooks was desperately unhappy, living alone in an apartment after his marriage crumbled, and his children left home.
This is when he willingly traveled through the valley to his second mountain, where he has worked to build a life of meaning, now happily remarried and deliberately forging connections with friends and others around him, a group he calls a “forged family,” rather than a chosen family.
He said he calls them this because he has no intention of “unchoosing” them, he said.
Brooks’ solution to many of society’s ills is notably informal, largely based on people reaching out to each other as they’re brought together by life.
He quoted a friend who spent his career working with youth, who said, “I’ve been doing this for half a century. I’ve never seen a program turn around a life. I’ve only seen relationships turn around lives.”
A group of Weber State faculty — though they’re part of a formal institution, executing the very programs Brooks might dismiss — had overwhelmingly positive responses to his message, which they had gathered to discuss after the event.
This group of faculty agreed to speak with the Standard-Examiner “on a chilly night, where people make time for an important ... civic institution to generate community,” said Susan Matt, professor of history at Weber State, both jokingly and seriously, as the group stood outside, shivering, at exactly freezing temperature.
Weber State Associate Provost Eric Amsel said that Brooks’ message has implications for the way college classes are run.
“There’s a lot of ... delivery systems that are trying to take it away from classrooms — online, individual pathways, where students go at their own path and they’re not connected to anyone else,” Amsel said.
“I taught (Brooks’ prior book) The Road to Character ... and (Brooks) emphasizes the difference between our resume virtues and our eulogy virtues,” said Luke Fernandez, professor in the School of Computing who holds a PhD in political science. “... We spend so much of our lives developing our resume, but ... we should also think about the way we’re going to be remembered.
“The resume virtues are about cultivating individualism and autonomy,” Fernandez continued. “The eulogy virtues are about cultivating community and about finding ways of associating with others and loving others.”
Fernandez thought the beautiful part of Brooks’ message was reminding us all of our communitarian selves, he said.