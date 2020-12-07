ROY — In 2020, students have faced obstacle after unexpected obstacle, from the impacts of a global pandemic to political unrest. So, Roy High School history teacher Chris Maag greeted students returning to school with a note he arranged on a letter board placed on his classroom door.
“Welcome back Royals,” it read. “All of the best stories come from beating the biggest challenges.”
But teachers are struggling alongside students as they face the trials of an unprecedented year, and Maag is up against an especially difficult challenge — cancer.
In a Nov. 15 Facebook post, the teacher announced his diagnosis to the world paired with a video that also went out to students.
“2020 continues to throw wrinkles into our family’s experiences,” Maag said in the video. “I haven’t been at school because I had to go to the doctor and they told me I have cancer, and that sucks.”
Maag has been a teacher for 17 years, said his wife, Angie Maag. He taught at Sand Ridge Junior High School in Roy for 13 years and has been at Roy High for four. During that time, he has taken on many duties, including teaching history and Spanish, advising student government and coaching track and field.
In each capacity, Maag has gotten to know hundreds of students, and according to Roy High counselor Jessi Howard, he has positively impacted the lives of every one through his humor and the personal interest he takes in them.
“He’s the type of teacher who you always hope your kid will have,” Howard said. “He works so well with our highest-end students and our most struggling students. Whether they have Mr. Maag or not, if they even know him, he’s their favorite.”
So when the community found out about Maag’s diagnosis, people came together in droves to show whatever support they could. Angie Maag said their email inbox and Facebook Messengers have been flooded with kind messages, and their neighbors are providing the family with meals through the rest of the year.
The school wanted to do something that would allow students — past and present — to show their appreciation for Maag while still giving his family space while he undergoes treatment. To that end, Howard organized a fundraiser to help the Maags cover the medical bills they are taking on.
Other faculty members designed a T-shirt, which features an impression of the teacher’s face along with the words “Royally Maag-nificent.” In the two weeks since the shirts have gone up for sale online, Howard said the school had sold nearly 400 as of Thursday, and others had made larger donations through the web form.
“We started getting phone calls from people all over,” Howard said. “Former students who had Mr. Maag 10 years ago are calling and asking if we can ship to Washington, or to the East Coast. It was amazing to me how quickly it spread.”
Once students heard about the T-shirts, she said, the fundraiser quickly dominated social media in the community. Students have shared the link to purchase shirts on Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Twitter.
Two of Maag’s current students, Braxton Burton and Nevaeh Parker, both have either bought or plan on buying the T-shirt. They became his students when school started in August. Despite spending just a few months as his pupils, Burton and Parker both said he is one of the best teachers they’ve ever had.
“It makes me really emotional when I start thinking about it,” Burton said. “I’ve only been in his class for a few months, and he’s already changed my life so much.”
What sticks out most about Maag to the two students is his ability to relate to them as teens. His competency in referencing memes, TikTok and current events helps students trust him, get a grasp on curriculum and enjoy attending school.
Burton said Maag used the events surrounding the recent presidential election to teach students about ancient Roman civilization, which increased students’ willingness to engage on the topic.
“He’s always making jokes, and he’s always trying to make everything fun,” Parker said. “Everyone just loves him and cares about him so much.”
The road to recovery
As Maag battles cancer, he hasn’t lost the sense of humor that students know him for. In the video he sent to students in which he discussed his illness, he sat next to stuffed animals wearing masks and rattled off quip after quip.
“If any one of you is going to ask me what type of cancer, that’s usually the follow-up question, I can’t tell you because this is going on the school site, so the same one Lance Armstrong had,” Maag said in the video. “Yeah, you can do the Google search on your own, just don’t use your school account for that action.”
His wife, Angie, confirmed he has stage III testicular cancer. He had surgery to remove some of the cancer, but it appears some has spread to his lymph nodes. Maag will undergo surgery to identify what type of cancer has taken root there so doctors can determine whether he needs chemotherapy or not, Angie said.
“The surgery is scary,” Angie said. “Chris says he’s basically going to get dissected like a seventh grade toad in science class.”
Angie said the family anticipates he will be out of school for approximately the next six weeks as he heals and meets with doctors for treatment. She, who is also a teacher at Orchard Springs Elementary School in Pleasant View, is taking off of work for two weeks to care for her husband.
Having taken on the roles of teacher, mom, wife and now nurse, Angie said the family is optimistic that they’ll get past this bump in the road.
“It will be a tough recovery, but Maag is tough,” she said. “He’s got age on his side, he’s young — he’s only 42. He’s got a world of people praying for him.”
She added, “In my third grade classroom, my motto is, ‘Be brave and do hard things.’ We’re living that right now.”
Howard said the Maags are good at practicing what they preach. Maag teaches his students to be kind and hopeful in the face of adversity, facing challenges head on while lifting those around you.
“The shoe’s on the other foot now — everybody’s showing him a little bit of that sunshine,” Howard said.
To purchase a T-shirt or donate to the Maag family, go to https://bit.ly/2Ijuygk.