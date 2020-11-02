OGDEN — Ben Lomond High School will move to remote learning for two weeks in response to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school, the school announced Monday on social media.
The school will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, and the two-week remote learning period will start Wednesday, Nov. 4, with the expectation of resuming in-person schooling on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
According to the state health department's COVID-19 case dashboard, there were 41 active COVID-19 cases in Ogden School District schools as of Monday.
The Utah State Board of Education's COVID-19 manual advises schools to move to a two-week period of remote learning when 15 or more people in the school community — students and employees — test positive for the disease within a rolling two-week period.
Ben Lomond High is the third high school in Weber County, and the first in the Ogden School District, to close for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.
Both Roy High and Bonneville High, the latter of which is still closed, have moved to a two-week remote learning period this school year after hitting the 15-case threshold.
An OSD spokesperson didn't immediately return a request for comment.