In the spring, the question on everyone's minds within the school system was whether the schools would reopen this fall.
They are indeed opening this fall, but under strict health requirements: cloth face masks, physical distancing and good hand hygiene are among the many things that are required.
Some districts are opting for more remote/online learning in the school week to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
In particular, secondary schools in the Ogden School District are on an alternating in-person/remote learning schedule. The entire Davis School District is also employing the alternate-day schedule.
Many parents, teachers and administrators have publicly and privately supported the Ogden and Davis moves, which were made so that typically crowded schools could better approach physical distancing requirements.
The question is, when will schools go back to the "normal," five-day, in-person schedule? Put another way, how long until the light at the end of the tunnel?
It's unclear.
The reason there's no answer is because county health departments don't have one and they, along with local school districts, want to wait and see what the data does relative to each district's reopening plan.
In an email message to the Standard-Examiner, Davis County Health Department spokesperson Trevor Warner said no threshold exists right now because no one knows how the start of school will play out.
Warner was citing information gathered from a brief conversation with department director Brian Hatch.
Similarly, Weber-Morgan Health Department spokesperson Lori Buttars wrote in an email message to the Standard-Examiner that she was unaware of any threshold, "per se."
Though the health departments and school districts don't have firm numbers yet on what it would take to move in one direction or another, there are hard and fast metrics available for quarantining a classroom or an entire school.
Under guidelines issued by the Utah Department of Health, a classroom will be quarantined for 14 days if at least three people in that classroom test positive over a period of 14 days.
In a school, if 15 students or 10% of a student body, whichever is least, test positive for COVID-19 over 14 days, then the whole school will be sent home for two weeks.
The Utah State Board of Education's school reopening manual lists a few metrics for local school districts and health departments to consider when making a decision on whether to move schools closer to, or further from, a full reopening.
Those metrics can include: the number of lab-confirmed cases, the positive case rate, the number of daily hospitalizations, the number of emergency department visits for COVID-related illnesses, hospital bed capacity and the state's overall capacity for testing, contact tracing and the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Though the cases, hospitalizations and positive percent rates are trending down across the state, the COVID-19 situation is still worse than when Gov. Gary Herbert ordered schools into soft closure in the spring, albeit schools now have at least some preparation and protocol to deal with the virus unlike in the spring.
There's no benchmark as of yet that would force districts and health departments to move schools more online, akin to the spring soft closure.
The UDOH School Reopening manual indicates that the decision to go from in-person to remote learning at each individual school and vice-versa will be made by "school administrators in collaboration with the local school board and the health department."
According to the reopening manual, some of the factors that will be considered when making a decision are: importance of in-person learning to the social, emotional, economic and academic growth and well-being of students; number of people in the community who are testing positive for COVID-19 (called community spread or community transmission); number of students, teachers and employees who are testing positive for COVID-19 or who are on quarantine due to an exposure; growth rate of new cases in the area; the color-coded risk phase the city or county is currently in; interaction of students, teachers and employees among other schools in the district; ability to provide virtual learning to students; and economic and social hardships on families and students.
In an effort to give the public a clearer idea of how conditions stand, DSD is putting up a COVID-19 data dashboard in mid-September on its website that will show a breakdown of positive cases and quarantines within its school district.
It's waiting until mid-September to publish the dashboard because it doesn't have data on how COVID-19 will play out in classrooms and school hallways.
"Once we open school, we’re not really going to see the impact of the way we’ve opened until we get two weeks down the road. It’s going to take a little time to see it," Davis School District assistant superintendent John Zurbuchen told the DSD school board at a Tuesday night meeting.
The only data the district has is regarding sports teams at the high school and junior high level.
Of the 62 sports teams, 18 have had to quarantine at some point or another according to a presentation made by district physical education content director Tim Best at Tuesday's board meeting.
Best said the amount of quarantines have slowed recently as more contact tracers have been employed.