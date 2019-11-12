DAVIS COUNTY — Those who want to meet their representatives on the Davis School District Board of Education will soon have that chance.
“The board really wants to make sure that people feel connected with them,” said Chris Williams, director of communications and operations at Davis School District. “... The public needs to know who represents them on the city council, on the school board because that’s what really affects their life.”
Members of the board are holding several town halls where they hope to gather community feedback on the district’s strategic plan as well as hear concerns about other topics.
The board collected feedback over several community meetings in 2017 to develop the new strategic plan, Williams said.
The plan was adopted in late 2018, and the district has recently released a 12-page document summarizing its priorities and goals.
The plan’s six areas of focus are student growth and achievement, empowered employees, safety and security, fiscal responsibility, and parent and community connections.
“The typical thought (about strategic plans) is ‘yeah, they’re a nice project, they sit on someone’s shelf after they’re done,’” Williams said. “The school board doesn’t want us to do that.”
Cheryl Phipps and Marie Stevenson will hold a town hall from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the choir room at Syracuse High School, 665 S. 2000 West.
Gordon Eckersley, Brigit Gerrard and Julie Tanner will hold a town hall from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 20, in the little theater at Layton High School, 440 Lancer Lane.
President John Robison and Vice President Liz Mumford will hold a town hall from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 21, in the choir room at Bountiful High School, 695 S. Orchard Drive.