NORTH OGDEN — Maria Montessori Academy started school Wednesday led by a different director than the day before.
Opened in August 2010, Maria Montessori Academy (MMA) is a public charter school serving 417 students from preschool through ninth grade, according the Utah State Board of Education enrollment numbers for 2019-2020.
As a public charter school, the academy is governed by its own board, unlike traditional public schools, which are overseen by a board that governs all schools in a district. The director position is the equivalent of a principal in a traditional public school.
In an email obtained by the Standard-Examiner that was sent on behalf of the school’s board to parents early Tuesday evening by the board Vice Chair Joan Effiong, the board announced that the school’s director, René Baker, “will not be returning to the school after today.”
A biography of Baker on the school’s website says that she came to MMA in 2017 and has more than 15 years of experience in education, with seven years of experience in the classroom before she began work her work in education leadership.
Prior to her role as director of MMA, Baker was supervisor of science in the central office of a school district in Maryland, the biography reads.
“We appreciate all the work that Ms. René (Baker) has done to build an MMA community of learning,” the email continues.
The email did not state whether Baker elected to leave the position or was removed by the board.
In response to the Standard-Examiner’s request for clarification on that point, Effiong confirmed that “a change in the school’s administration has taken place. However, the school has a strict policy of maintaining the confidentiality of personnel matters. This policy applies to all employees, no matter their position and no matter the nature of the issue.”
The Standard-Examiner has interviewed 15 former staff and parents of current and former students at the school. Each reported management issues on the part of Baker across a variety of areas, including failing to ensure that adequate special education services were provided for students at the school.
However, the primary concern among these parents and former staff was Baker’s retribution toward those who brought their concerns to her or reported them to the school’s board.
The school’s enrollment of 417 this year has declined by about 33% — almost 200 students — since 2018-2019, when the school enrolled 614 students, according to USBE enrollment numbers.
Baker declined to respond to a request for comment Thursday, as did the Utah State Charter School Board.
MMA’s board hired Mike Geilmann as interim director of the school. Geilmann is a former administrator in Weber School District who has many years of experience, the email to parents says.
According to Geilmann’s LinkedIn page, he served as an elementary principal in Weber School District. The district announced Geilmann’s retirement on its website in May of 2016.
Geilmann began his work as interim director Wednesday morning and will continue through the end of the year, according to the board’s email to parents.
“Our goal moving forward is to make sure that all employees and stakeholders feel supported in their commitment to the strong learning environment of MMA,” says the email. “... We believe strongly that a public Montessori education option for students and families is highly valued and that MMA is an important part of the North Ogden community.”
Public charters offer parents the option of enrolling their children in public schools with unique approaches, such as an emphasis on the arts or science. MMA was founded with the unique mission to offer Montessori teaching methods.
The school is one of only a handful of Montessori public charter schools in the state, Effiong said.
According the school’s website, the school “is built upon the legacy of (Dr.) Maria Montessori, who believed that all children are uniquely intelligent.”
Montessori was an Italian educator who became well known for unique methods she used in Italian schools starting in the early 20th century, according to the American Montessori Society.
The same source says that the Montessori method is “known for individually paced learning and fostering independence” among children — including a practical independence, such as preparing meals and cleaning.
The Montessori approach at MMA includes an equal focus on emotional and academic development, multi-grade classrooms that span three grade levels, and hands-on learning and investigation that is not driven by memorization or drills, among other areas of emphasis, according to the school’s website.