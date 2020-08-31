Bonneville Elementary School in Ogden has a positive COVID-19 case, according to a message sent by the Ogden School District.
The message, addressed to the "Bonneville Elementary School Community," was sent Saturday night.
"As part of our commitment to Keeping Ogden Healthy we are informing you that there has been a positive case of COVID-19 among our school community. In collaboration with the local health department, the process of contact tracing allows us to determine to what extent our students and staff may have been exposed," the message read.
"Phone calls have been made by authorized school staff to the parents/guardians of the students who may have been exposed to COVID-19. These families have been notified that their students will need to enter a precautionary quarantine period. If you have not been previously notified by school staff, then your student was NOT determined to have been exposed to COVID-19 and may continue to attend school on Monday, August 31," the message continued.
Health privacy laws mean schools, districts and health departments don't release the amount of positive cases associated with schools. Nor do they release info on if the positive case is a student, teacher or other staff member.
It's unknown how many students have to quarantine or if the students were exposed to the disease in a school setting.
It's unclear if any entire classes are quarantined at the school, which happens if a classroom sees at least three positive COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period.
Bonneville Elementary is the third known school in Weber County to have a COVID run-in as of the start of the school year.
The Leadership Learning Academy charter school in Ogden and Bridge Elementary Charter in Roy have each notified parents of positive cases in the past two weeks.