Nine schools in the Weber School District won't have classes Wednesday as the south part of Weber County continues to deal with damage and fallout from Tuesday morning's extraordinary downslope wind event.
The district announced Tuesday evening that the following schools are closed:
- Bonneville High
- TH Bell Junior High
- South Ogden Junior High
- Burch Creek Elementary
- H Guy Child Elementary
- Riverdale Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
- Uintah Elementary
- Washington Terrace Elementary
District officials are meeting at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to reassess the situation regarding the rest of their schools, spokesperson Lane Findlay said. There's no word on additional cancellations from either the Ogden or Davis districts as of Tuesday night.
The south part of Weber County, including Washington Terrace and South Ogden, was hit especially hard by the high winds. Numerous homes, businesses and streetlights were without power Tuesday evening particularly in those areas.
An update from Rocky Mountain Power indicated 55,000 people were without power in northern Utah. RMP encouraged customers to be prepared for some power outages to last multiple days.