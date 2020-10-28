WASHINGTON TERRACE — Bonneville High School has become the second school in the Weber School District to close for two weeks following a COVID-19 outbreak at the school, according to a statement released by the district.
The statement said 15 or more individuals connected with multiple classrooms in the school have tested positive for the virus within the last two weeks, but it didn't not disclose the number of cases. According to the state health department's COVID-19 dashboard, there were 68 active cases in the district on Wednesday.
The Utah State Board of Education’s COVID-19 School Manual defines an outbreak as when 15 or more people have tested positive for the virus within a period of two weeks, at which point it advises schools to dismiss students from in-person learning.
The closure will begin Thursday and continue until Nov. 12. All students will participate in online instruction and those exposed to the virus will be notified and required to quarantine.
Under state guidelines, athletic teams may continue to practice and compete as long as they have no more than three positive cases of the virus. Currently, there are no active cases of the virus on the football or volleyball teams, the statement said, allowing the football team to go ahead with its state playoff game against Alta High School on Friday.
The announcement came on the same day Roy High School resumed in-person classes after it closed for two weeks in response to a COVID-19 outbreak.