One day after announcing that Bountiful High would discontinue the use of its “Braves” mascot, school principal Aaron Hogge offered more details about what the next couple months of the replacement process will look like.
Speaking at a Davis School District board meeting Tuesday night, Hogge said the goal is to name a new mascot by Feb. 1, 2021.
Hogge opened his remarks by saying it was a difficult decision and that he would never want to go through the process again. He added that he had a personal opinion and a professional opinion on the mascot decision, and he rendered the professional opinion.
Students at the school are currently allowed to submit suggestions for a new mascot, with the first submissions due before winter break.
Over the next couple of months, the submissions will be narrowed down to a smaller group of mascots. Hogge said he has plans to reach out to Bountiful’s feeder junior highs in the next couple of days as well.
Hogge said that about a month after the new mascot is picked, he hopes to have a logo created, then the school can order materials (banners, signage, sports uniforms and such) before the school year is over, with nothing to be installed under after graduation day.
Hogge told the board that the school’s colors, red and grey, will remain. By the start of the 2021-2022 school year, Bountiful High will no longer be the “Braves.”
REACTION TO BOUNTIFUL’S NEWS
Reaction Monday was swift following the announcement, and it came on both sides of the spectrum.
“And just like that, history is made. The name is changed! Bountiful High and its community have made the right choice,” James Singer, a representative of the Utah League of Native American Voters, stated on social media.
Later, the Utah League of Native American Voters as well as the NAACP issued statements in support of the name change.
“I am so, so, so thrilled (beyond words) that Bountiful High has chosen to move towards Equality and justice in their learning environment by removing their mascot, the Braves,” read part of a statement posted to social media by Mallory Rogers, a Bountiful High alumna who co-created an initial online petition in the summer to remove the mascot.
Many people were angry the school decided to change the mascot and don’t think the Braves mascot or any of the traditions associated with it are offensive.
“Really disappointed that Bountiful High caved to pressure and dropped the Brave mascot. I will always be a brave, the future graduates will be snowflakes,” one social media commenter with the screen name “Ironman finisher” wrote.