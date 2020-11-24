BOUNTIFUL — The Davis School District announced Tuesday that Bountiful High School will reveal its decision regarding the school’s embattled “Braves” mascot in a prepared video statement next Monday.
The mascot has been under scrutiny since alumni launched a petition to have it changed last summer. As community members engaged in a heated debate over the mascot, which some consider to be insensitive to Native Americans, the district made it clear that any decision regarding use of the "Braves" would be made on a school level.
Earlier Tuesday, state Rep. Elizabeth Weight, D-Salt Lake City, announced she will introduce a resolution in the upcoming legislative general session aimed at ending the use of Native American mascots in public schools.
Weight, a Bountiful High alumnus who represents House District 31 in Salt Lake County, announced the resolution, called the Native American Mascots and Equality in Public Schools (N.A.M.E.S.) concurrent resolution, in a press conference on the west side of the school campus along Orchard Drive.
Weight said the resolution includes three suggested actions: encourage all Utah citizens to learn about the history and heritage of Native Americans; urge the Utah State Board of Education and local education agencies to include instruction on the history and culture of Native Americans in school curriculum; and recommend “all schools and athletic teams with a Native American mascot engage with Native American communities and create their own processes out of respect for the cultural and spiritual traditions and practices for our Native American neighbors.”
While the legislation is aimed at promoting respect for Utah's original inhabitants, it is also meant to create a more equal, inclusive atmosphere in the state's public schools.
According to enrollment data from the state school board, there are four Native American students enrolled at Bountiful High this year and three at junior high schools that feed into the school.
In a statement, the Davis School District said students, employees, community members and the Northwestern Band of Shoshone were involved in discussions regarding the name. The decision regarding the mascot, however, will ultimately be made by Principal Aaron Hogge.
Since the beginning of August, before the school year began, Bountiful administrators have been reviewing the school's current mascot. They assembled a consultation committee to assist in the process, the district said.
The committee has met multiple times in September and November and also hosted community listening sessions in October, according to a document laying out the timeline of the process. That same document indicates the committee will submit a final report to the Davis school board on Dec. 1 looking for a resolution of support.
Among the committee members was Brad Parry, who is on the Northwestern Band of Shoshone's tribal council. Bountiful High is located on the traditional lands of the Shoshone and Goshute tribes.
“They wanted input on some of our historical practices, this being our aboriginal territory,” Parry said.
Parry said the tribe decided to speak up about the mascot and become involved in the decision-making process after the group heard Native American students at the school were feeling marginalized.
He said he hopes Hogge will make a decision that helps the community heal, but that the choice will also be respectful.
“We understand it’s their school. They've had this name for 50-some odd years and we didn’t want to come in and demand a change," Parry said. "On the other side of that, we recognized that they were using imagery and symbols of things that were sacred to us.”
All parties involved, including the Shoshone, were given a fair platform throughout the review process, according to Parry.
As the tribe waits until Monday to find out Hogge's decision, Parry said the Northwestern Band of Shoshone wants education about Utah's indigenous people to become a priority in the school moving forward.
“No matter if the name is changed or not changed, we would like to begin a cultural dialogue of education between Bountiful High and our tribe, and any other school that would like to learn about our indigenous culture here in Utah,” Parry said.
In the summer, two Bountiful High alumni, Mallory Rogers and Mykayla Rogers — no relation — started the petition online asking the school to change its mascot.
The issue took off from there, bringing dozens of speakers to school board meetings, prompting prayer events outside the district offices in Farmington and statements from Native American advocacy groups calling on the school and school district to change the mascot.
“Mascots are dishonorable because they are inaccurate and dehumanizing, they end up mocking the hundreds of distinct Native American societies and peoples, our beliefs, our culture, our practices and our ethics,” said James Singer, a representative of the Utah League of Native American Voters, during Weight's Tuesday press conference.
Though a final decision about the mascot won’t be made public until Monday, there have been some notable changes on the school campus since the start of the school year. The school got rid of the live mascot that would dress up and parade around during football games.
Several murals on a staircase on the north side of campus leading the football stadium, one of which said “Fight Like a Brave,” were painted over and the school has modified its branding, moving more to a logo with a block "B" and a feather rather than logos and depictions with tomahawks.
Bountiful High's controversy is the latest in a steady series of organizations across the United States getting rid of Native American mascots over the years.
Last year, Cedar High in Cedar City changed its mascot from the Redmen to the Reds. In pro sports, the Washington NFL team announced earlier this year it will seek a new mascot as well. Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians franchise also stopped using its "Chief Wahoo" logo.
Perhaps more applicable to Bountiful High’s situation is what happened in Boise, Idaho, in 2019 with Boise High School, which had been named the “Braves” for more than 100 years.
The school changed its mascot to the singular “Brave” and removed all Native American references and insignia associated with its prior mascot, according to the Idaho Statesman.