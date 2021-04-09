This article will be updated.
BOUNTIFUL — After graduation in June, Bountiful High School will no longer be the "Braves," a mascot the school has used since it opened 70 years ago. The community will rally around "Redhawks," Principal Aaron Hogge announced in a prerecorded video Friday.
The change came after a monthslong process that was spurred by a petition two alumni created calling on the school to abandon Braves as a mascot, saying it encouraged and perpetuated stereotypes that are racist toward Native Americans.
"My goal will be to have a mascot do what a mascot should do, and it should be something that every student is proud of and excited to be a part of that movement behind that rallying cry," Hogge told the Standard-Examiner.
He said part of the reason he chose the red-tailed hawk as a mascot is because it can frequently be seen flying in the mountains above Bountiful, while other options weren't as relevant to the community.
The mascot was chosen out of hundreds of suggestions, district spokesperson Chris Williams said in the video. Those came after Hogge announced in November that the school would choose a new mascot.
“We found that there was some division among our student body and our faculty about the cultural sensitivity of the ‘Braves,’ and attempts have been made to make it less disrespectful, and it just came to the time where we decided to really evaluate it,” Hogge told the Standard-Examiner at the time.
In response to the petition, the high school and the Davis School District held multiple listening sessions and received hundreds of emails regarding the decision. It also formed a 25-member consultation committee that included community members, the Utah State Board of Education's American Indian education director and a representative from the Northwestern Band of Shoshone, whose traditional lands Bountiful High is located on.
Following the November decision to move away from the Braves mascot, the school opened up a survey on selection of the new mascot. Hogge said the school received thousands of entries with hundreds of names.
Williams said in the video that the most common suggestion was "Brave." The school chose not to use it, he said, because it was too close to the existing "Braves" mascot.
The school selected 20 suggestions, and community members voted to narrow the list down to four. A questionnaire posted on the school's social media accounts in February listed options as Redhawks, Lightning/Bolts, Trailblazers or Bears.
"The process has been, I think some people could say, well, it took a long time," Williams told the Standard-Examiner. "I think it purposely took a long time because we wanted to make sure that we looked at every opinion and listened to everyone who wanted to talk to us."
Ultimately, after considering feedback, Hogge chose Redhawks.
"We’re going to really work on those characteristics of a hawk and really draw on that as we move forward to really teach our students how to be lifelong learners, how to be resilient in times of COVID, or times of stress and anxiety," Hogge said.
Bountiful High will begin the rebranding process this summer. While it will keep its colors, school song and a display case filled with Braves memorabilia, the school will ditch the Braves mascot and all other references to it, including its "B" with a feather insignia.
"We’re a new mascot and a new logo," Hogge said. "It’s been a wonderful logo, it’s been a wonderful mascot and those years will stay. They’re not going away."
Although "Braves" will be retired this summer as soon as graduates turn their tassels this summer, adopting a new mascot and logo will take a couple of years, Hogge said.
The school will start this summer with a couple of big ticket items, like changing the marquee and replacing its gym floor. It will also take care of some inexpensive changes, like ordering new floor mats and window clings.
Hogge said the school may not be able to order everything necessary to make the shift to Redhawks right away, but will replace equipment as needed. In anticipation of the change, athletic uniforms the school has ordered since November have all only said "Bountiful," leaving off "Braves."
"Much of this is just part of our natural flow," Hogge said. "We replace uniforms and banners and such on a fairly regular basis. This might speed it up on a few items."
In the Davis School District, Fridays are remote learning days, so many students watched the announcement from home. Faculty, however, learned that the school would become known as the Redhawks in a meeting just before the video was released publicly on YouTube.
While many of the school's employees this year have been focused on providing instruction in a pandemic, Hogge said they got behind the mascot change.
"I was pleased and surprised to have our faculty applaud at the end of the video," he said.
This summer, the school will work to get the same response from the community, some of whom opposed abandoning "Braves." It will hold a carnival to celebrate the new mascot. Hogge said it will, in a way, replace Bountiful's annual Handcart Days celebration, which was canceled this year due to COVID-19.
Hogge said Bountiful High has also begun efforts to increase education around the history and culture of local Native American tribes, as requested by Indigenous representatives. The school started a multicultural club this year, which will spend every November educating the student body about Native American traditions and experiences through signage and a presentation.