BOUNTIFUL — Nearly a year after Bountiful High School began examining its mascot, the public will learn the school's new mascot on Friday.
The Davis School District said in an email Thursday the school's new mascot will be announced in a pre-produced video message that's set to publish at 9 a.m. Friday morning. The video will be posted on the school's YouTube channel.
Once the current school year ends, Bountiful High will no longer be the "Braves," which has been the school's mascot since it opened in 1951.
On Thursday, the Davis School District refused to say what the four final mascots were. A public survey sent out by the school in February, however, listed the Redhawks, Lightning/Bolts, Trailblazers or Bears as the options.
A survey sent out earlier in the winter had dozens of mascot choices, including the singular "Brave," before the choices were narrowed to the final four.
The mascot came under fire over the summer when two alumni launched a petition to remove the mascot, saying it encouraged and perpetuated racist stereotypes about Native Americans.
Since then, the school and district examined the mascot, held public listening sessions and organized a consultation committee, which included community members and a representative from the Northwestern Band of Shoshone, whose traditional lands Bountiful High is located on.
Ultimately, Principal Aaron Hogge decided the school would get rid of the "Braves" mascot at the end of the current school year while simultaneously keeping the red and grey school colors, as announced in a November video.
It touched off a heated debate, as some find the mascot insensitive to Native Americans while others see it as a way of honoring them. The mascot was also the impetus of a failed nonbinding resolution in the Utah House of Representatives that was put forward by state Rep. Elizabeth Weight, D-Salt Lake City, who's an alumnus of the school. It would have encouraged other K-12 public schools with Native American-related mascots to reconsider them.
“I’m excited that they chose that process and went through it and are now retiring to choose a new mascot,” Weight said in a speech on the House floor. “Native American mascots and the lack of education about them in our state are hurtful to all of our students."
Even before Hogge decided to change the mascot, there were notable changes on the school campus since the start of the school year. The school got rid of a live mascot that would dress up in attire that stereotypes and misrepresents Native Americans to parade around during football games.
Several murals on a staircase on the north side of campus leading up to the football stadium, one of which said “Fight Like a Brave,” were painted over and the school has modified its branding, moving more to a logo with a block “B” and a feather rather than logos and depictions of Native Americans with tomahawks.
According to Utah State Board of Education enrollment data, there are four Native American students enrolled at Bountiful High this year and three at junior high schools that feed into the school.