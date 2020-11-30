BOUNTIFUL — After nearly 70 years, Bountiful High School will change its mascot.
In a prepared video statement released Monday afternoon, school principal Aaron Hogge announced the school will select a new mascot, moving on from its controversial "Braves" moniker.
"I believe leaders and students in the past have had the best of intentions to create unity, respect, honor, courage and bravery when they used the Braves mascot," Hogge said in the video. "After a committee process and public listening sessions, I have thoroughly evaluated the impact our mascot has had on all students and community and have decided to begin then process of selecting a new mascot for Bountiful High School."
Hogge could be seen in the video announcement sitting in front of a trophy cabinet with various Bountiful High trophies and memorabilia behind him.
In an interview with the Standard-Examiner, Hogge said the school's administration will begin accepting suggestions for a new mascot Tuesday. He hopes to finalize the replacement in the next couple of months so that the school has time to design a new logo and order uniforms for its athletic teams.
Although the decision will ultimately be up to Hogge, he hopes to include students, faculty and the rest of the community in the process as much as possible. He said he plans to form a faculty rebranding committee.
“We’re going to really focus on our school community," Hogge said. "We’re not really interested in everyone outside of the community. We want our feeder junior high students, our high school students — it’s their school, their mascot.”
According to enrollment data from the Utah State Board of Education, there are four Native American students enrolled at Bountiful High this year and three at junior high schools that feed into the school.
Hogge said in the video that the school's class of 2021 will graduate as "Braves." None of the symbolism, including statues and murals, associated with the mascot will come down until after the school's June 2 graduation, he told the Standard-Examiner.
According to Hogge, the change came this year after contention regarding the mascot arose among students and faculty. A petition to change the mascot that launched last summer triggered demonstrations and a heated debate among the community.
"We found that there was some division among our student body and our faculty about the cultural sensitivity of the ‘Braves,’ and attempts have been made to make it less disrespectful, and it just came to the time where we decided to really evaluate it," Hogge said.
Native Americans and advocates also spoke up, seeking a change in recent months as they called the mascot and the traditions associated with it racist.
To address issues with the mascot, the school formed a consultation committee that included community members and a representative from the Northwestern Band of Shoshone, whose traditional lands Bountiful High is located on. Monday's announcement came after a monthslong review that included committee hearings and community listening sessions.
Among the committee members was Brad Parry, who is on the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Tribal Council. Parry said the tribe supports Hogge's decision.
"I hope that we can be culturally aligned with the school, and when they have questions regarding displays or pictures or anything that would have to do with Native Americans, that they ask us to consult in any decisions," he said.
One of Parry's biggest priorities in participating in the committee is that going forward, the school will educate students on the Native Americans who are still members of their community. He hopes that the school will use its newly formed relationship with the tribe to inform students about Bountiful's traditional inhabitants and their culture.
What Parry wants Bountiful High students to know about Native Americans is that "they're still here and they're all around, and that they still believe in what they practice and that they should have the right to their beliefs and opinions when they see something that might not fit within the culture," he said.
Hogge said educating students about the history of Native Americans in the area is one of his priorities, too, and that the input of the tribe will continue to be taken into consideration as the school selects a new mascot.
"We will begin the process within our school community of selecting a culturally sensitive mascot that will unite all stakeholders and continue the tradition of unity, respect and honor, courage, bravery and excellence in the classroom and on the stage, court or field," Hogge said in the video.
Bountiful High opened in 1951 and is one of the oldest schools in Davis County.
CHANGES AT MANY LEVELS
Bountiful's mascot change is the latest in a long trend of schools and professional sports teams pivoting away from Native American mascots.
Roy Junior High switched from a Native American mascot to the Razorbacks in the 1995-96 school year.
In February 2019, the Iron County School Board in Southern Utah voted 3-2 to "respectfully retire" Cedar High School’s mascot, according to The St. George Spectrum & Daily News.
Then in April 2019, Cedar High students voted to change the school’s mascot to "Reds." It was an intensely debated and discussed issue that divided many Cedar City residents, including local Native Americans, according to The Spectrum.
In August 2019, the Idaho Statesman in Boise reported that Boise High was changing its mascot from the “Braves” to the “Brave,” after nearly 100 years of using "Braves."
Boise High's principal acknowledged one reality in the article: changing a school's mascot, removing and replacing athletic uniforms and imagery will take years.
Bountiful High will likely incur a significant financial cost to replace everything associated with the "Braves" mascot.
In 2005, the NCAA sanctioned 19 universities in the United States with Native American logos or nicknames that it determined to be hostile or abusive.
One of those universities was the University of North Dakota, which previously sported the Fighting Sioux as its mascot. After a 10-year legal battle, UND is now the Fighting Hawks.
As a result of the 2005 move by the NCAA, a handful of universities across the country changed their mascots from "Indians" to something else.
Alcorn State University and Bradley University actually were able to keep Braves as their mascots, though they each were supposed to remove any Native American references in their mascots and branding.
Alcorn State fans still perform the tomahawk chop, while Bradley's mascot that runs around basketball games is a gargoyle named "Kaboom!"
Southeastern Oklahoma State, where former Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls superstar Dennis Rodman attended, changed its mascot from the "Savages" to the "Savage Storm."
Two prominent universities, the University of Utah and Florida State University, use Native American mascots (Utes and Seminoles) and have attracted some controversy for doing so over the years.
Each university has the approval of the respective Native American groups for whom their mascots are named.
Before the 2018 Major League Baseball season began, the Cleveland Indians announced they would stop using the Chief Wahoo logo, a move that attracted support and backlash.
Then earlier this year, the National Football League team in Washington, D.C., announced it was removing its mascot after years of pressure, most recently from online retailers who removed the team’s gear from their offerings.