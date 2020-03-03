A position is open on the Box Elder school board, but not for long.
Those thinking about running for a four-year term on the board have the chance to try it out for slightly less than a year, if they live in Box Elder school board’s District 1.
The position is being vacated by Lynn Capener, who is moving out of the District 1 boundaries. Capener’s seat is up for election this November, so the term will only last through Dec. 31, 2020.
“It gives a chance for citizens that have interest in education to have a voice in determining the education of the students in our district,” said Karen Cronin, president of the board. “Our board has a lot of different perspectives, but for the most part, I think we all respect each other, so it’s nice to have different perspectives from different people all throughout the county.”
In addition to being residents of District 1, applicants must have lived in Box Elder County for at least one year, according to the application.
Cronin said board members put in a minimum of 6-8 hours a month, but they can put in more time if they wish. There are months with more community meetings or conferences when board members could put in 15-20 hours, said Steven Carlsen, superintendent of Box Elder School District.
Board members are paid $5,000 a year in compensation and have access to the district’s health insurance, which runs about $400 a month for a family, Carlsen said.
Applications for the position are due Thursday, March 5, at 3 p.m. The application is posted on the school district’s website at www.besd.net, and questions can be directed to Marci Hatch at 435-734-4800.
Cronin said the board will conduct interviews on the evening of Monday, March 9, and depending on the pool of applicants, the board may announce their selection at their meeting on Wednesday, March 11. If few people apply, the board may extend their search.
Capener’s resignation is effective March 11, and the board has 30 days from that date to fill the role, Cronin said. They’ve chosen to expedite the process so they can select a candidate before the filing window for the November 2020 election, which runs from March 13-19.
This process is dictated by the state, Carlsen said. When a seat on the Ogden school board was vacated late last year, the board followed the same application process.
Cronin said board members do satisfying work.
Some of her highlights on the board have been growing the district’s dual language immersion program and convening a community committee focused on bringing applied math and science courses into the district. Cronin gathered the committee with the support of the board and district leadership after hearing from teachers that students didn’t see why math was important, she said.
“The school board is really, really an important job,” Carlsen said. “They have a lot to do with the taxing of the community. They have a lot to do with the decisions that guide the education of children ... . Being that I’ve been part of education for 37 years, I’ve seen the impact that great board members can have on school districts.”