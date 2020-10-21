The Box Elder School District will start classes one hour later starting Thursday, according to a letter posted to the district's Facebook page Tuesday.
The district opened schools in August on a regular five-day schedule. The change, which applies to grades K-12, is meant to relieve pressure placed on teachers by protocols put in place in response to COVID-19.
"We have been asking teachers to keep up with their face-to-face in-person classrooms and help their students who are quarantined, isolated or because they have stayed home like we have asked them when they are sick," wrote Superintendent Steven Carlsen. "There is not enough time in the school day schedule for the teachers to keep up with this extra task."
Carlsen said the district will also eliminate all Wednesday early releases at schools in the district, making the schedule uniform for all five days of the week.
The district, according to the letter, will evaluate its number of cases every three to four weeks in order to determine whether it needs to take further action. According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, there were 11 active cases of the virus in the Box Elder School District as of Wednesday.
The district will reevaluate the schedule as Thanksgiving break approaches, Carlsen said. As the district sees a reduction in case numbers and quarantines, he continued, it will return to a full schedule.
"We know this will cause families difficulties with child care, and we are very sorry for those challenges," Carlsen wrote. "We feel strongly we have to take these measures to ensure our excellent teaching staff's health and effectiveness."