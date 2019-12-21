WEBER COUNTY — Students participating in career and technical education classes and clubs in Weber School District have been putting their skills to good use this holiday season as part of “30 Days of Service.”
Started for the first time last year, this year the December month of service has grown significantly.
“This year, it’s really taken off,” said Rod Belnap, CTE director in Weber School District, “ ... and I think probably the thing that’s so exciting is that they take a lot of their (CTE) curriculum, things that they do in the classroom, and apply it to opportunities for service.”
Career and technical education (CTE) courses and clubs specialize in subjects like business, health care or automative maintenance and repair, teaching students immediately practical skills.
One example of a service project connected to coursework happened at Orion Junior High, where students in family and consumer science used the sewing skills they were learning in the course to make seatbelt covers for cancer patients, who can find seatbelts uncomfortable because of the sensitive “ports” on their chest, a common part of cancer treatment.
According to the CDC, ports are devices just beneath the skin, usually on the chest, that are connected to a catheter that’s inserted into large vein near the heart. Ports are used to draw blood or give treatments, and they can stay in place for weeks or months, allowing patients to avoid being stuck with needles repeatedly.
The project at Orion was suggested by a student in the course whose friend had cancer and mentioned that the seatbelt cover went a long way to ease the discomforts of receiving treatment, according to the district’s website.
But projects can also simply meet a community need. Last year, Roy High’s CTE clubs and classes collected socks for the Lantern House in Ogden, where socks are a highly requested item, the district’s website says.
Born of service projects that sprung up at junior highs and high schools in prior years, district CTE administrators decided to formalize the series of projects — which they did for the first time last year, naming it “30 Days of Service.”
“The service on some level has probably always gone on,” Belnaps said. “ ... As a CTE department, we decided to give it a name, sort of brand it — an opportunity to really highlight all the really great things that go on within CTE.”
The projects that aren’t based on donations are largely paid for with CTE funds, Belnap said, and every secondary school in the district has participated.
“Kids are awesome. Students do amazing things, and our teachers, advisors — they’re nurturers ... and they facilitate these things,” Belnap said. “It takes leadership, too, on their part, and extra time ... It’s just a great amount of team work to try to help people.”