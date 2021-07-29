On Tuesday, the CDC released new guidelines recommending that students and teachers in school wear masks for the coming year. The recommendation is for all, regardless of vaccination status, and is because of the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19. According to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, the suggestion that students wear masks is to limit the spread of the virus and maintain in-person learning through the year.
Despite this recommendation, there will be no mask mandates for students in area schools. In May, the Utah State Legislature approved a bill banning public schools and universities from implementing mask mandates. Rep. Val Peterson, R-Orem, who sponsored the bill, said during the debate earlier this year that it was about “giving some assurances to parents and to students alike that when they come back this fall, that they’ll return back to a normal situation.” The bill was signed by Gov. Spencer Cox on May 28.
According to Brian Bennion, executive director of the Weber-Morgan Health Department, they are advising schools to adhere to the best health practices available. “Based on our experience with the disease, we know that wearing masks, physical distancing, and vaccination significantly reduces the risk of spreading the disease. Our experience also shows that staying home when you are ill is a behavior that reduces outbreaks in our community,” he said in a statement to the Standard-Examiner.
Davis School District, the second largest in the state, does not plan to implement a mask requirement. Chris Williams, the district’s director of communications, said on July 20 that they will allow students to wear masks in class if they want to.
One move made by the district, Williams said, was to eliminate perfect attendance awards. This was done to encourage students to stay home if they felt sick. They will also continue promoting proper hygiene procedures, sanitization and electrostatic cleaning of classrooms.
“Other than students not being required to wear masks, I think we’re continuing to do everything we did last year,” he said.
According to Ogden School District Superintendent Luke Rasmussen in a July 22 board meeting, the Utah Health Department is not updating the COVID-19 school manual. Instead, they are releasing a disease prevention plan. The district will not make masks required, with Rasmussen calling the wearing of masks a “personal decision.” Ogden schools will continue some of the procedures put in place during the 2020-21 school year including sanitation and hallway walking paths.
Director of Communications for OSD Jer Bates told the Standard-Examiner in an email, “While we respect each individual’s choice whether or not to be vaccinated or wear a face mask, we will work to inform our students and parents about the state and local health department protocols regarding contact tracing and potential quarantines for exposed and provide updates if/when those protocols change.”
The Weber School District does not currently have a policy in place regarding mask wearing. There is a meeting planned between the district and the Weber-Morgan Health Department scheduled for early August to discuss plans for the upcoming year. Community relations specialist Lane Findlay said in an email, “We will continue to follow state and local guidance on this matter.”
Representatives from the Box Elder and Morgan school districts did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The state of Utah reported 843 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday along with six additional deaths.