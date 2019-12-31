1. A year of firsts at Weber State
President Brad Mortensen, named president of Weber State in December 2018, marked his first year as president of the university. Mortensen hopes to continue Weber State’s tradition of “preparing people from all backgrounds, regardless of their academic preparation, to be successful in life” — but he wants to be “louder and prouder” about it, so that Weber State is no longer a well-kept secret.
Kristin Hadley took the helm of Weber State’s Moyes College of Education as its first female dean. While she’s well prepared for the role, with 21 years of experience under her belt teaching math in public schools, she didn’t expect or aim for the leadership position, having originally planned to run a high-quality preschool in her basement while raising a family.
The Weber State student body began the 2019-2020 academic year led by graduate student Bret Alexander, the first openly gay student body president in the school’s history, but he doesn’t see that as his main story. Alexander overcome many hurdles in his personal and family life to become the first in his extended family to graduate from college.
And Weber State launched its first doctoral program, where nurses and nurse practitioners with master’s degrees can earn DNP degrees — which stands for doctor of nursing practice, the highest qualification nurse practitioners can earn. Many students describe the program as a way for them to grow professionally, while raises in pay were a secondary concern.
2. Northern Utah school districts all experience a building boom
As enrollments grow, school districts did their best to keep up to prevent crowded classrooms. Two new, almost identical elementary schools opened in Weber School District — Silver Ridge in Farr West and Orchard Springs in Pleasant View, though Orchard Springs opened well after the first day of school. The district is using cutting-edge technology on the new Roy Junior High building, the first in the state to be built with insulated concrete forms, which save energy and reduce noise transfer.
Davis School District opened the new Shoreline Junior High in Layton and the districts’ board drew boundary lines for a new elementary school in Layton, among many other building projects in process.
Ogden School District’s board approved the first sale of bonds in September 2019, originally approved by voters in November 2018, to fund the replacement of T.O. Smith and Horace Mann Elementary buildings, a renovation of historic Polk Elementary and an addition to Wasatch Elementary.
Improving air conditioning has been a driver of the boom in districts across the region.
3. School districts got caught in the salary wars across the state
Northern Utah districts did their best to keep up with surges in teacher salaries across the state, spurred by a teacher shortage and a salary race set off by Canyons and Murray City school districts in the Salt Lake Valley, which raised their first-year teacher salaries to $50,000 per year.
Ogden’s school board approved a 5.7% increase in teacher pay, including a first-year teacher salary of $45,472 for the 2019-2020 school year, the highest in Weber and Davis counties and $3,300 more than the previous year. The Ogden school board voted down a potential tax increase, planning to pay for the teacher salary increases with funds they would receive later in the year after the expiration of the Business Depot Ogden Redevelopment Area, which began in 1998.
The Davis school board voted for a tax increase in order to fund an 8.33% increase in total teacher compensation, bringing a beginning teacher’s salary to $43,798, an increase of $3,114 over the previous year.
Weber trailed behind both Ogden and Davis, with first-year teachers in Weber making $42,470 in 2019-2020, about $2,000 more than the previous year, though the board approved a 5% increase in base salary, the largest increase in a decade. The district funded the salary increase without a tax increase.
4. Davis School District grapples with racism
In July, Davis School District agreed to a $62,500 settlement with Brenda Mayes, whose 13-year-old son, who is half black, was suspended just outside the doors of a district school bus, held by a backpack caught in the doors, as the bus’s driver drove for 150-175 feet. The young man was not injured.
This incident, combined with others in the district, prompted Utah Black Roundtable to lead a “protest by presence” at the district’s board meeting on Jun. 4.
Later in 2019, a boy wore a Nazi costume while participating in the Halloween parade at Creekside Elementary in Kaysville, also in the Davis district. The teacher and administrator, who were put on leave by the district, were reinstated one week later, after the district conducted an investigation.
“The Davis School District does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form,” a district press release said about the incident. “Because of that, it continues to apologize for the situation.”
5. Northern Utah youth strike for the climate
More than 200 people in Northern Utah, most of them youth, took part in the global youth climate strike on Sept. 20, likely the largest demonstration of its kind to ever be held, in a march up 25th Street from Union Station to the James V. Hansen Federal Building in Ogden. The same organizers had staged a smaller protest in March, and a similar demonstration during a national youth climate strike in early December.