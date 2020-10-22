A new charter school with an ambitious plan to use outdoor learning to combat poverty-induced setbacks to education is slated to open in northern Weber County in August 2021.
Utah Mountain School will enroll students in grades 7-9. Ogden Preparatory Academy and Quest Academy in West Haven serve students in grades K-9, but according to the Utah State Board of Education website, Utah Mountain School will be the only charter school in Weber County that is exclusively a junior high school.
“There’s a huge need for a junior high,” said school director Sheri Hardy.
According to its application to the Utah State Charter School Board, the school wanted to begin filling that gap in fall 2020. Hardy said that date was pushed back due to difficulty finding a location, complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other problems she was “not at liberty to disclose.”
In its application, Utah Mountain School said it would be located in Ogden or the immediate surrounding area. The school’s goal, it said, was to help bridge the socioeconomic achievement gap in the Ogden-Metro area.
According to the state school board’s website, the proportion of economically disadvantaged students in the Ogden School District who were proficient in tested subjects in 2019 ranged from 5.4%-6.3% lower than the district’s average. The gap was even larger at charter schools Ogden Preparatory Academy and DaVinci Academy.
Utah Mountain School listed possible locations as a lot on Jackson Avenue, industrial property on 12th Street or one of three unused school buildings, which it said could be rented from the Ogden School District. One of those schools is still being used by the district, one is being renovated and the third — Gramercy Elementary School — is housing students from T.O. Smith Elementary School.
After all of the proposed locations fell through, Utah Mountain School appealed to the Utah State Charter School Board to postpone its opening until 2021. Now, Hardy said, the school is finalizing negotiations on a property in northern Weber County. She would not disclose the location nor the municipality.
Wherever the school ends up, the property must have the space to accommodate a 25,000-square-foot building and at least 10,000 square feet of open land to fit eight outdoor classrooms, which will be housed in geodesic domes.
These domes, according to the school’s website, will allow teachers to facilitate outdoor, hands-on learning. Citing research on the topic, the school theorized in its charter application that exiting the traditional classroom for increased exercise and connection to nature would foster better academic outcomes for underprivileged students.
“The outdoor classroom is a natural choice to combat poverty-related selective attention deficits because access to exercise and green spaces are two of the most thoroughly proven strategies,” the charter application read.
The school also plans on using project-based learning to not only teach curriculum but also develop volunteerism among students and create more engagement between the school and the community.
Utah Mountain School will cap enrollment at 450, according to its charter application. Hardy said class sizes will gravitate between 23 and 25 students, which she said will keep classes small enough to maintain an effective learning environment for students and teachers.
“You know Utah has a problem with oversized classes, so we’re trying to help alleviate some of that,” Hardy said. “Traditional schools can’t say they have a cap, charter schools can say this class is full.”
The school has not yet hired faculty, according to Hardy, but is accepting applications. She said a team of teachers from other schools is currently working to finalize the school’s curriculum.
On a typical day at the school, students will start and end with a 30-minute advisory session. Students will attend five academic classes with four 15-minute aerobic exercise breaks throughout the day.
The school believes that exercise breaks will reduce stress for students experiencing poverty so that they are better able to focus on school work.
Citing a 2014 study from the journal Frontiers in Psychology, the charter application said “approximately 15 minutes of aerobic exercise every hour virtually eliminated the (socioeconomic) gap for synthesis and retention of new information.”