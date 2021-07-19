OGDEN — With a sharp exhale and a soft “wow,” scientific curiosity blossoms. Parents and children filed into the Ott Planetarium in Weber State University’s Lind Lecture Hall over the weekend for the second “Science Saturday” of the summer.
The July event was comprised of a 30-minute presentation in the actual planetarium and two booths of activities. The event was staffed by employees of the Ott Planetarium, all of whom are current or recently graduated Weber State students, and John Armstrong, the planetarium director and a professor of physics.
“We like to do it because it kind of makes people aware of what’s happening at the planetarium. We get to try out new activities for the kids, we get to show the planetarium shows,” Armstrong said.
The first table had stacks of papers, soon to be pamphlets, about different constellations that the kids could fold and keep with them, each with an image and information about a different celestial formation, from Orion to Ursa Major.
Just a few feet away sat more workers with a line of homemade lava lamps. The lamps, made from a 2-liter bottle filled with a mixture of food coloring and cooking oil, would bubble and react with the addition of Alka-Seltzer tablets.
The event was part of the summer series of free activities funded by the Weber County RAMP program and promoted to students and families by the Ogden School District. According to the Weber County website, the purpose of the RAMP tax is to provide opportunities through recreation, arts, museums and park facilities.
For Terri Holmes, one of many parents who brought their kids to the planetarium, it was the perfect opportunity to get kids into an interesting, educational summer activity. She brought three kids, from age 5 to 13, to join in on the fun.
“Knowing that these things are available is really nice and that it’s good for a wide range of ages,” she said.
The Holmes family was excited to take in the new show at the planetarium, a behind-the-scenes look at the different jobs and people in an observatory in Chile. Holmes added that this was one of several RAMP events her family has attended already this summer.
This year was the return of Science Saturdays at Weber State after the summer 2020 events were canceled due to COVID-19. The next, and final, Science Saturday at the planetarium is Aug. 14 from 12-5 p.m. Free summer events supported by Weber County are held weekly and can be found on the county’s website.
While the staff can hope everyone walks away from the event with a lifetime of science ahead, they’re more than happy with attendees leaving more curious than when they entered.
“No matter what they end up doing, I really hope that they, at the very minimum, read about science and explore science their whole lives,” Armstrong said. “If they become scientists, that’s even better.”