CLEARFIELD — Graduating seniors at Clearfield High School got a small taste of the in-person graduation ceremony they won’t get to participate in this year, since graduation ceremonies in Davis School District will be entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When Clearfield seniors arrived at their now-vacant school to pick up their caps and gowns Monday, they were greeted by teachers who were themselves dressed in graduation garb — along with personal protective gear, which together made a striking juxtaposition.
The soon-to-be graduates donned their caps, gowns and other regalia on site for professional photos. They’re pictured holding the diploma covers that are traditionally handed to graduates at in-person graduation ceremonies, according to Becky Vervloet, graduation coordinator for Clearfield High School.
“It feels a little bit more real, and we just wanted them to have a little closure,” Vervloet said. “You didn’t know the last day of school was the last day of school. ... So we never really got to say goodbye.”
Vervloet was referring to Gov. Gary Herbert’s initial soft closure of all Utah schools on March 13. The announcement was made after school let out that day, so as far as students and teachers were concerned, it was just another Friday. On April 14, Herbert extended the closure through the end of the school year.
The senior photos will be used in the school’s virtual graduation ceremony, Vervloet said, along with a quote or message that students submit.
The decision to get photos of students in their caps and gowns was made at the district level, and it will be consistent across high schools in the district, according to Christopher Williams, spokesperson for the Davis district. However, schools have added some of their own fanfare to make this end-of-year task feel more special for the class of 2020, he confirmed.
Clearfield’s procedures for picking up caps and gowns and taking student photos were set up to be consistent with public health guidelines and social distancing, Vervloet said.
“It’s super hard, in the sense that, even as a teacher, you want to go up and give them a hug, but you can’t,” she said.
When Clearfield seniors visited the school Monday, it was decked out with photos of the senior class, said Clearfield senior Benton Bair. The photos had been collected by junior officers in student government, Vervloet said.
Bair appreciated the chance to see his peers again, he said.
“I think today was a good day,” Bair said. “I went in just thinking that I was going to go in and pick up the cap and gown, put it on, take a picture and get out of there. But it was such a good feeling to see all my teachers, administrators, counselors.”
Without being at school, “you kind of forget about all the people that have been cheering you on for so long,” he continued. “Being able to see them, and being able to see your friends, you remember you’re in high school again.”
For Bair, the smaller scale event eased the sense of loss that many graduating seniors are experiencing. He got the chance to see some people he might not see for a long time, he said, so he was glad he had the chance to say his goodbyes.
“It was a really good feeling,” Bair said. “It was almost like we had our own little graduation today.”