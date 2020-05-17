WEST HAVEN — Due to the coronavirus, NASA representatives reached out to Jennifer Jones, a teacher at Quest Academy in Pleasant View, to tell her they would not be able to mail her moon rocks this year.
NASA runs a program — the Lunar and Meteorite Sample Disk Program — that allows K-12 educators to request samples of moon rocks and meteorites to be mailed to them for educational use. Out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program halted all shipment of the samples, according to Jones and the program's website.
Since it's not easy to find a substitute for moon rocks, Jones thought that she might need to cancel a community event her school hosts each year called "Quest Under the Stars." Jones plans the event with the help of her students at Quest Academy — a charter school in West Haven focused on science, technology engineering and math. The event is a culminating project of a special half-year elective called "astro class," which is astronomy and technology focused, according to Jones.
The moon rocks were "the big draw" to the event, although student presentations also play a key role, she said.
"Of course, the students were really upset about that," Jones said of the moon rocks falling through.
When Utah restricted gathering in groups and closed schools across the state, Jones didn't see a way forward with the event — until one of her computer science students pointed out a possible path.
"I was bemoaning the fact that we were not going to be able to do 'Quest Under the Stars' this year ... when one of the computer science students asked, 'What could not be done on a website?'" Jones said.
Jones thought it was a great idea — since there wasn't much of the event that couldn't be done virtually, she said. The class has continued to plan the event when they meet online for the course, she said.
The absence of the moon rocks also led Jones to reach out to her contacts in space education, resulting in a slew of distinguished guests.
The final result of these efforts is a virtual version of "Quest Under the Stars," which will be held live on Google Meet from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. A schedule of the presentations and links to the meetings will be available on a special "Quest Under the Stars" website at sites.google.com/questac.org/questunderthestars/home. Many of the presentations, especially those by students, are geared toward elementary and junior high school audiences, Jones said.
The event will feature presentations from several professionals in fields related to space, including Charlie Precourt, a former NASA astronaut who now works for Northrop Grumman. Precourt's presentation will be the only one that isn't live. It will be prerecorded and posted on the website before the event begins, available on-demand.
Another presenter will be Erika Blumenfeld, the leader of a NASA project to create 3D scans and computer tomography (CT) scans of the moon rocks brought back by astronauts —starting with the first few Apollo missions, according to Jones.
"I explained to (Blemenfeld) that we were distraught that we were not going to be able to have the moon rocks come, and she was, like, 'Well, we can bring them virtually,'" Jones said.
When Jones told her students Blumenfeld was interested in participating, "They just lit up. You would not believe how much more excited they were, just in hearing that," Jones said.
The virtual event will also feature live demonstrations by students on space-related projects, which are designed to use materials that community participants can easily find at home, Jones said.
T.J. Zimmerman, a Quest student, has worked on a presentation about what humans are doing to prepare to inhabit the moon. As part of his project, he learned that humans aim to return to the moon in 2024 as part of NASA's Artemis program.
"I think it was really interesting to learn how close we are to actually being able to live on the moon and Mars, and being able to find out ... all the resources we need," Zimmerman said.
Jones' son Ben, is currently in the class, and he will be doing a presentation on Perseverance, the 2020 Mars rover, and everything it will do as part of its mission. Perseverance will be launched in July, according to NASA's website.
Ben is excited to hear from professionals in the field.
"It's really cool to see them and (it) can inspire people to maybe become those professionals, and (participants) get to ask questions ... that's really something that's going to draw people to the event," he said.