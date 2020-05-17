More Information

Quest Under the Stars

virtual community event hosted by Quest Academy online at

https://sites.google.com/questac.org/questunderthestars/home

Schedule

4-8 p.m. on demand - Charlie Precourt, former NASA astronaut and vice president of propulsion systems at Northrop Grumman, will give an overview of NASA's Artemis program and what to expect in the next few years from NASA.

4-8 p.m. on demand - April Darger with robots.education, will discuss robots in space and on earth.

4:15-5 p.m., every 15 minutes - Derick Roskelley, health and fitness Coach, will discuss what it takes to get in shape for a space mission.

4:30-5 p.m. live - Erika Blumenfeld, project lead of NASA Astromaterials 3D, will discuss the intersection of art and science in her team's work creating 3D scans of Apollo moon rocks, which will be made available to the public.

5-6:30 live - Hannah Burr, visual artist and author of The Elements: A love letter to all things everywhere, will discuss how a contemporary visual artist learns about the elements of the periodic table.

6-6:45 live - Erik Gross, launch abort systems engineer at Northrop Grumman, will discuss solid fuel rockets and how they are made.

TBD live - Steven Smith, education specialist with NASA, will discuss the upcoming launch of the Americans from U.S. soil since 2011, aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon.