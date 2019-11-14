OGDEN — As a conservative and a New York Times columnist, David Brooks appeals to a broad audience, even during this polarized time.
That might explain why tickets to an event featuring Brooks at Weber State are being snatched up at a rapid rate, even two months in advance.
“This is really going to be a once in a lifetime event for northern Utahns,” said Christine Denniston, director of marketing and public relations for Weber State’s Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities, in an email. “While (Brooks) possesses an amazing and accomplished background in politics, he will also be speaking to what it means to be human ... and more importantly, where we all can have an impact.”
Brooks will speak at Weber State at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Weber State’s Austad Auditorium. The forum will be a moderated discussion with Scott Sprenger, dean of the Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities.
About a third of the 1,500 seats in the auditorium are already filled, and the rest are going fast, Denniston said.
Tickets for the event, which is part of the Browning Presents! series, are available at weberstatetickets.com.
A major focus of Brooks’s speech will be his recent book, “The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life,” Denniston said.
In the book, Brooks draws heavily on personal experience. He says that people often climb a first mountain in their lives based on what society tells them they should want, often centering on professional success.
When they can’t find meaning at the top of that mountain, they realize they face a second mountain to climb in order to live a life of meaning — one that’s focused on others instead of on themselves.
Brooks will likely also touch on politics since his visit will occur during the Iowa caucuses, Denniston said.