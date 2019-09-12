OGDEN — After a groundbreaking held Friday, construction has begun on an addition and other upgrades at Wasatch Elementary School, one of the projects funded by Ogden School District’s bond initiative passed in 2018.
“Right now we’re in the process of ... securing the site, doing stormwater prevention and getting ready to do a whole lot of work in a very short period of time to be ready for the school to be open (by fall 2020),” said Chris Kartchner, program director with BDK (a joint venture of Big-D and Kitchell) at the Ogden school board meeting Sept. 5.
BDK is serving as the bond manager for Ogden City School District’s 2018 bond projects.
In just one year, Wasatch will get a host of improvements, according to BDK’s monthly project report submitted to the board.
The school will get a new classroom wing to replace the portable classrooms that had been used on the school’s campus.
A new vestibule will be built at the front entry of the school to increase the security of the school’s entrance, and new drop-off areas will be added to the school parking area.
Upgrades will be made to the school’s fire alarm system, kitchen equipment and electrical service.
The existing structure will also get new carpet and paint, and improvements will be made to the kindergarten areas, library and administration space.
R&O Construction’s bid on the project was approved on Aug. 15, Kartchner said.
During the construction, students who would attend Wasatch are attending Polk Elementary, said Jer Bates, director of communications for the district, in message.
When Wasatch reopens in fall 2020, some students from Polk will likely attend there while the Polk building, also part of the 2018 bond, is under construction, Bates said.