LAYTON — The COVID-19 pandemic is having an effect on Layton Christian Academy that's not seen by other schools in Northern Utah.
Like every school in the state, the private K-12 school in Layton is conducting remote learning with its students while its school building is closed.
Yet of the school's approximately 450 students, around 200 are international students, creating a situation in which the school and its students have to juggle more than just a digital divide.
Layton Christian Academy administrator Greg Miller said that of the school's approximately 140 international students who live on campus, about 60 have flown back home.
The 80 students that are still on campus are living in houses that are owned or leased by Layton Christian and staffed with house parents, some of whom are LCA staff members.
"Our primary concern is we have these kids thousands of miles away from their homes and their families, that’s our No. 1 commitment is taking care of these kids," Miller said.
The students who have already flown home did so on international flights that cost thousands of dollars even in normal times. Some airlines have cut back or canceled international flights, leading to fewer options and higher prices.
But the ability to get on an international flight these days depends entirely on the destination and how that country's government is responding to the pandemic.
Upon returning home, Miller said LCA's Chinese and Vietnamese students either self-quarantined for two weeks or were mandated by their governments to go into a two-week quarantine.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, originated in China, spread rapidly throughout the country and has killed thousands.
The Vietnamese government has instituted strict health protocols and measures in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to the U.S. Embassy in Vietnam, travelers who arrived in the country before March 22 were subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
Miller said most of the school's South American students — many of that group hail from Brazil — have been able to get home.
Brazil has relatively lax COVID-19 restrictions and it's easier for Brazilian nationals to return home. For instance, the country's quarantine policy for those arriving in Brazil is "voluntary" and only for seven days, according to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Brazil.
But for Layton Christian's African students, it's proven either extremely cost-prohibitive or very difficult to fly home.
Miller says most of the remaining 80 international students on campus at LCA are from Africa, with 41 being from Rwanda alone.
RwandAir, the national airline of Rwanda, announced on March 19 that it was temporarily suspending flights for 30 days.
One option to get them home could be to fly to Rwanda through South Africa by way of somewhere in the eastern United States, but Rwandan passport holders need a visa in order to enter South Africa, according to South Africa's Department of Home Affairs.
Getting a visa on its own is a tedious process, since Rwandan passport holders have to apply in-person at the South African embassy in New York City, or a consulate in Los Angeles or Chicago.
In the meantime, Layton Christian is following Gov. Gary Herbert's stance on statewide public school soft closures.
For now, the soft closure extends until at least May 1, but it's already been adjusted once and could change again.
If the current timeline of reopening school buildings on May 1 pans out, Miller said the school isn't making students return who might've already flown back home.
"If school opens back up May 1, we will probably open back up on a limited basis; however, we've told everybody who can go home (to do so)," Miller said.
"We just know it's not going to be possible for all of them to come back."
If Herbert orders the schools remain in soft closure the rest of the school year, Miller says LCA will follow suit and the school will work with the students who have already returned home on a remote learning plan for the remainder of the school year.
Initially, LCA's plan was that if schools did reopen May 1, it would have its international students to come back to Utah.
Miller said it took about a week for the school to change that in light of mounting logistical challenges around the world.
UPDATE ON UTAH'S CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
St. Joseph Catholic Schools in Ogden will also follow Herbert's lead on school soft closures. Utah's 16 Catholic schools have closed their buildings but are still teaching via remote learning.
"I can't see our schools or our bishop saying, 'Actually, well, we’re going to go back in the building even though the governor's advising against it,'" Utah Catholic Schools Superintendent Mark Longe said.