Kristen Kohler, a family and consumer science teacher at Viewmont High School, thought she had a cold last week. But because she planned on seeing her parents for Christmas, she decided to be tested for COVID-19 as a precaution.
Her test came back positive Tuesday. Now, she said, teachers in nearby classrooms are also showing symptoms of the virus.
“I was honestly shocked,” Kohler said. “I hadn’t had any direct contact with anyone that I knew of, so I didn’t think it would come back positive at all.”
The Viewmont teacher has canceled her Christmas plans and will now be added to the 3,348 students and staff who, as of Friday, have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Davis School District since the school year began in August.
Kohler felt comfortable returning to school on district’s hybrid schedule, which meant students attended school twice a week, on alternating days. For the remainder of the week, students learned from home.
As the school year went on, case numbers grew and policies were altered — often to maximize in-person learning — and Kohler said she became frustrated with some of the changes and what she views as inconsistency from local and state officials.
“The hardest part (of this school year) has been switching from hybrid, and then to four days, and then to soft closure and coming back,” Kohler said.
As schools close for winter break — with Davis School District ending classes Thursday, Ogden closing for the holidays on Friday and Weber on Tuesday — districts are regrouping as they prepare to implement adjustments to the state’s coronavirus rules in 2021.
Here’s a look at how COVID-19 has played out in local schools in 2020:
March 13
Gov. Gary Herbert announced that all K-12 public schools would close for two weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The announcement, which came on a Friday, spurred the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts to cancel school on the following Monday and Tuesday for planning and teacher preparation. Students began learning online the next Wednesday.
“This situation is changing rapidly,” said Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who had been picked to head the state’s Coronavirus Task Force, at a March 13 press conference.
On March 23, Herbert extended the closure until May 1 as more cases of the virus surfaced in the state.
April 24
Schools’ doors would remain closed for the rest of the school year, Herbert announced. Classes continued online and graduations, for the most part, were held virtually or outdoors with restrictions.
“This is not the time to have the schools back open,” Herbert said at a press conference. “We know it’s been difficult. We appreciate the fact that a lot of people are adapting and innovating.”
July 20
The Ogden School District school board approved the district’s reopening plans. There would be no changes to the standard schedule across the district, but individual schools would be able to offer parents modified online learning options. Online classes would be taken through the district’s virtual alternative school, Ogden Online.
The decision came after the results of a survey sent out to parents indicated 57% were in favor of returning with a normal school day and schedule. A similar survey sent to employees came back with 58% supporting the traditional schedule.
Schools in the Ogden School District opened Aug. 26 after the school board voted to push the first day back by six days. Kindergarteners didn’t start until Sept. 2.
July 28
In a letter sent to parents, the Davis district announced it would reopen on a hybrid, alternating-day schedule.
Students whose last name starts with A-K would go to school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays with remote learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while students with last names L-Z did the opposite. All students would participate in at-home school on Fridays.
Protesters who opposed the schedule swarmed the next school board meeting on Aug. 4. Board member Julie Tanner said she felt the school board had been largely left out of discussions regarding the plan, and the board voted to schedule an emergency meeting for the following Thursday.
At the Aug. 6 meeting, which also attracted protesters, the school board backed the hybrid plan.
July 29
The Weber district school board voted to start the school year with shorter days — each day would end 45 minutes earlier than in a typical school year.
The extra time was set aside for building sanitation and for teachers to assist short-term online learners — those who had been quarantined after being exposed to COVID-19 — and long-term online learners who opted out of at least a portion of in-person classes.
A couple of weeks earlier, the district released a tiered reopening plan that included sanitation, distancing and attendance guidelines to limit the spread of the virus.
Sept. 15
The Davis school board voted to begin transitioning schools to a full in-person schedule. Elementary schools would start holding four days of in-person classes per week on Sept. 28, while secondary schools would make the change on Oct. 5.
The board on Sept. 24 voted to delay secondary schools’ shift until Nov. 2 — the beginning of the second quarter.
Some teachers and parents protested the schedule change, saying the increase of students in the classroom learning face-to-face would jeopardize health. They also contended that adjusting to a new schedule would be hard on both students and teachers. A rally organized by the American Federation of Teachers on Sept. 25 attracted more than 50 people.
Oct. 13
Roy High School in the Weber School District became the first area school to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak. At the time, the state health department’s COVID-19 School Manual recommended that a school move to online learning anytime it reaches 15 cases of the virus across multiple school settings.
There were 19 cases of the virus among students and staff.
Oct. 21
The Davis school board reaffirmed the district would leave the hybrid schedule and voted to award all employees with a one-time bonus to compensate them for their work during the pandemic. All district employees received an award that reflected 1% of their salary in their Nov. 30 paycheck, and teachers who spend time in the classroom received an additional stipend of $600.
The district also announced in October a teacher support group that it had started in September to help educators deal with stress added by the pandemic.
Nov. 2
After teachers became increasingly stressed as they tried to balance teaching in-person classes along with short-term and long-term online learners, the Weber School District launched an alternative K-12 school — Weber Online. The school opened with 3,000 students, which makes up about 9.2% of the district’s student population.
Previously, the district’s online classes were only available to high school students. Both Davis and Ogden school districts began the school year with full online alternative schools.
Nov. 5
The Davis School District began offering COVID-19 tests to quarantined students. Utah changed its quarantine rules in October, allowing students who met certain criteria, including obtaining a negative test result seven days after coming in contact with COVID-19, to return to school early.
School nurses administer tests every morning, Monday through Friday.
Nov. 6
The state’s largest teachers union, Utah Education Association, called on Herbert to move all schools online until after winter break. If he didn’t take action, they asked that local school boards make the change.
Nov. 13
Farmington High School became the first area school to close for the second time due to a high number of COVID-19 cases at the school.
Dec. 1
The Davis school board voted to approve the district’s participation in a pilot program called “Test to Stay,” which would allow a high school to reopen despite a COVID-19 outbreak.
Under the program, the school must give all students the opportunity to be tested for COVID-19. Those who test positive or choose not to test would be required to stay home for the duration of the time the school would have closed. In order to reopen, however, 80% of a school’s students would need to submit to testing.
Three days after the board meeting, Syracuse High School hit the state’s 15 case threshold. The district attempted the program the following Monday. Only 68% of students participated, forcing the school to close.
Dec. 18
Herbert announced changes to Utah’s COVID-19 guidelines in schools for 2021. Schools with student bodies larger than 1,500 no longer needed to abide by the 15-case threshold — their case limit would be raised to 1% of the student population. The “Test to Stay” program would also be made available to schools experiencing an outbreak statewide.
He also announced that students who were exposed to COVID-19 would no longer be required to quarantine as long as both parties were wearing masks. Instead, parents were encouraged to monitor their children for symptoms of the virus.
Anticipating a continued spread of the virus in 2021, Kohler is not looking forward to that change.
“I’m just really frustrated that that quarantine is going away, because it’s being picked up at schools but people are saying that it’s not,” she said.
Richard Saunders, interim director of the Utah Department of Health, estimated in a Dec. 18 press conference that 1%-2% of quarantined students tested positive for the virus. Kohler said that number, however, doesn’t account for the many students who may have had the virus but were asymptomatic.