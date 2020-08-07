FARMINGTON — The Davis School District’s alternate-day schedule will remain.
The district’s school board officially threw its weight behind the alternate-day schedule with an official motion during Thursday’s emergency board meeting.
The schedule has attracted protestors outside the district administration building at its most recent two meetings, including dozens on Thursday.
Each board member said they support the alternate-day schedule for many reasons.
The big reason was an unwillingness to change things so close to the start of the school year and further confuse parents, who’ve been deluged with major daily changes from multiple sources: the state health department, the state board of education, the district, etc.
Thursday’s meeting was called after board member Julie Tanner expressed frustration Tuesday that the board wasn’t consulted when the district went to the alternate-day “hybrid” schedule.
Board president John Robison disagreed with Tanner, saying the board had approved the district’s proposed reopening plan (which contained three levels of school reopening) in July and said back then that the board left the July meeting with the understanding that the district would make the decision on which level to open with.
“I was disappointed when Ms. Tanner indicated these gentlemen circumvented their rights and responsibilities,” Robison said during a lengthy statement.
Tanner motioned Thursday to slightly adjust the alternate-day schedule, making Fridays a half day in-person for half of the students.
District business administrator Craig Carter said the motion was problematic because the alternate-day schedule was part of a three-option plan approved by the board in July, so the board would have to rescind that, wait for the district to add Tanner’s new plan to its framework, then the board would need to approve a new three-option plan.
The current decision for the district means that this alternate-day hybrid schedule will be adopted at least until winter break, at which time it will be re-evaluated.
The other concern with Tanner’s motion was that the state board of education required school districts to send their reopening plans to the state by Aug. 1. Davis School District would have to check with the state first to see if it could submit an alternative plan.
Tanner repeatedly pressed superintendent Reid Newey for a specific numerical benchmark relating to the COVID-19 caseload — a benchmark that would allow the district to go back to a fully in-person schedule.
Newey said he didn’t know because he hadn’t gotten a firm answer from Davis County Health Department director Brian Hatch, who also didn’t know because he hasn’t gotten an answer from the state.