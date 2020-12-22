KAYSVILLE — COVID-19 emergency relief funds are flowing into Davis County to fund scholarships for certified nursing assistants, an occupation that has been slammed by the pandemic.
Davis Technology College is receiving $40,000 to provide CNA training scholarships in 2021 for low- or moderate-income students.
The grant will pay for 50 to 60 CNAs' training, said Marcie Valdez, DTC foundation director.
"That's 60 new CNAs who we may not have been able to reach through our normal channels," Valdez said.
She said the scholarships are intended for people who have been impacted by the pandemic "and are looking for a career shift or new opportunity but maybe lack the finances to kick-start an education."
The funds come in the form of a Community Development Block Grant by the Davis County Commission, which in turn received the sum via the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to the contract, the scholarship funding could be renewed for two subsequent years.
CNA jobs for many are a launch pad into other health care work, Valdez said. A CNA certificate can be earned in six weeks, she added.
"CNAs are part of the workforce that have been the hardest hit," Valdez said.
In nursing homes, where demand for CNAs is especially high anyway, COVID-19 has raged, with a high death toll among the elderly or those with underlying health conditions.
COVID-19 illness among CNAs is another factor in the increased demand.
"CNA is one of our most challenging positions to keep in the hospital," said David Perkins, chief nursing officer at Ogden Regional Medical Center in Washington Terrace.
In normal times, many CNAs are in a "growth pattern," Perkins said, using the first year or two in the hospital to identify other health care jobs for a move up.
"They tend to move in quick and move out quick," Perkins said.
Now, as hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients, CNAs may be more likely to want to "find a job with a little less of a risk factor," he said.
"It's a very uncomfortable and concerning position to be in" for some, he said.
As of Tuesday, Ogden Regional had 15 open CNA positions and 22 nursing jobs needing to be filled, he said.
Pending county commission approval, the CNA scholarships will be available beginning in January, Valdez said.
Prospective students can apply at http://davistech.edu/scholarships.
Perkins said he often hears from nurses how grateful they are for CNAs on the hospital staff.
"Almost every time, they say, 'If I have a good CNA, they're worth their weight in gold,'" Perkins said.