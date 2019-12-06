FARMINGTON — The Davis Board of Education approved boundaries for a new elementary school in Layton at their board meeting Tuesday.
The new school, currently called Elementary 63 by Davis School District, is being built at 2504 W. Sunburst Drive in west Layton, where there is continuing growth, according to the district’s website.
The approved boundary proposal is the same plan that was discussed at the board’s meeting on Nov. 6, said Shauna Lund, community relations supervisor with Davis School District.
“There was no discussion at all other than Darrell (White), who is the boundary consultant, indicated that we’ve received no new information, no new ideas and no changes were being made,” Lund said.
The decision was made after the board’s second and final reading of the boundary proposal. A public hearing on the boundary proposal was held on Oct. 15.
The proposed boundaries for the new school cover areas that were previously in the boundaries of Sand Springs, Ellison Park and Heritage elementary schools.
The original proposal, announced at the board’s meeting on Sep. 3., has gone through a few minor revisions that were in place prior to the public hearing on Oct. 15.
A couple of streets that had been assigned to the new school in the original proposal were moved back to Sand Springs boundaries.
A strip of land that had made up the northeastern portion of Ellison Park’s current boundaries in the original boundary proposal was moved to the boundaries of the new school.
And a portion of Heritage’s boundaries that is still being developed — a rectangle bounded on the east and west by 2200 West and Mala Drive and on the north and south by 750 South and 1000 South — was also moved to the new school.
At the Nov. 6 meeting, several board members asked questions and shared final concerns, some of which parents aired at an Oct. 15 public hearing, but board members ultimately supported the boundary plan.
Board members were concerned on Nov. 6 that the pockets of boundaries for the new school that were islands, separated from the bulk of the new school’s boundaries, would be bounced among different schools as enrollment numbers change in the future.