FARMINGTON — The Davis School District Board of Education will hold a Truth-in-Taxation hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, in the auditorium of the Davis School District administration building, 45 E. State St.
The board is holding the hearing to get public feedback on a proposed property tax increase.
The tax increase will help fund a teacher salary increase, which will cost $12.8 million, said Craig Carter, business administrator and assistant superintendent, at the board meeting on June 4.
“It was mentioned earlier in public comment that we’re in a booming economy and all of the monies for income tax that were available to us,” said board member Cheryl Phipps at the June 4 meeting. “But unfortunately the Legislature didn’t pass that on in a way that allowed for monies that come through the WPU (weighted pupil unit) to fund the increase, so it falls upon the tax payer of Davis School District to do that.”
Davis teachers will receive a 4.75% salary increase and 8.33% increase in total compensation, according to a district press release sent in May.
A first-year teacher in the district will make $43,798 beginning in the 2020 fiscal year, the release said. This is an increase of $3,114 in the salary of a new teacher compared to 2018–2019.
As previously reported by the Standard-Examiner, a first-year teacher in Ogden School District will make $45,472, and a new teacher in Weber School District will make $42,470.
The Davis tax increase would be about $4.50 a month on a home worth $275,000, or about $54 annually, according to the May press release.
The increase would be about $4.90 a month, or $58.74 annually, on a home worth $338,000. The total amount in property tax on this home would increase from $915.19 to $973.93 per year, according a public notice sent by the district on July 10.
Homes are taxed at 58% of their value, which is why there is only about a $5 difference in the increased amount in annual property tax for a home worth $275,000 and one worth $338,000.
A business worth $338,000 would pay $106.81 more per year, with its total amount in property tax increasing from $1663.97 to $1770.78, according to the public notice.
This increase would raise the district’s property tax budgeted revenue by 8.46%, not including eligible new growth, the notice said.
The board has not set an end time set for the hearing. It will go as long as necessary to accommodate members of the public who wish to speak, said Dana Rimington, community relations specialist with the district.