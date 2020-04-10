Davis School District Superintendent Reid Newey announced the district's new administrative appointments for the upcoming 2020-21 school year at its board meeting on Tuesday.
Overall, there will be eight new principals in Davis County schools and two new moves to the district office.
Ryck Astle, the principal at Layton High School for the past 10 years, is moving to the district office to be the secondary director.
Astle has been a school administrator in the district for the past 27 years, according to the district's website.
Stephanie Mouritsen, an assistant principal at North Layton Junior High, was announced as the Davis Connect Online School administrator.
Chadli Bodily, the principal at Legacy Junior High in Layton for four years, was announced as the new principal at Layton High.
Legacy Junior High's new principal is TJ Strain, an assistant principal at Clearfield High for two years.
Travis Warnick, an assistant principal for the past school year at Bountiful High, was named as the new principal at Syracuse Junior High.
Davis High assistant principal Brad Chapple was announced as the new principal of Millcreek Junior High in Bountiful.
Layton Elementary's new principal is Melissa Pendergast, an elementary administrative intern at Holt Elementary in Clearfield.
Julie Ferreira is the new principal at Canyon Creek Elementary in Farmington. Ferreira was an administrative intern at Canyon Creek the previous two school years.
The new principal at Stewart Elementary inCenterville is TJ Naylor, currently an administrative intern at Buffalo Point Elementary in Syracuse.
Brian Nash, an assistant principal at Legacy Junior High, is moving to Odyssey Elementary in Woods Cross as the new principal there.
Nine elementary principals will switch schools within the district, according to the district website, making for 13 elementary schools in the district that will have new principals.
They are Debbie Marshall (Ellison Park, moves to West Point), Chris Laypath (Taylor, moves to Vae View), David Pendergast (Vae View, moves to Ellison Park), Loren Clark, (West Point, moves to Holbrook), Neesha Killpack (Holbrook moves to Valley View), Kim Johnston (Valley View, moves to Sand Springs), Diane Hammer (Layton, moves to Syracuse) and Julie Peters (Odyssey, moves to Taylor).
Eight secondary schools (high school and junior high) will have new assistant principals, and 11 secondary school assistant principals have been reassigned to another school in the district.