FARMINGTON — At a meeting Tuesday night, school board members approved administrative changes within the Davis School District for the 2021-22 school year.
"You can see what great experience, what great people and what great families," said Superintendent Reid Newey after introducing new administrators to the school board. "We look forward to working with all of those new administrators."
With the changes, seven traditional schools will have new principals and three nontraditional schools will have new leaders.
District administration
- Traci Robbins will take over as elementary school director. She most recently served as humanities section director, and previously worked as an elementary school teacher and administrator for 24 years.
- Ruthanne Keller will also act as elementary school director. She has worked as an elementary school teacher and administrator for 31 years, and was most recently the principal of Heritage Elementary School in Layton.
- Julie Barlow will replace Robbins as humanities section director. She has been a high school teacher and administrator for 28 years and will leave her position as assistant principal at Layton High School.
- Camille Hogge will move from the career and technical education (CTE) coordinator at Davis High School to district CTE supervisor. She held that position for 5 1/2 years and taught CTE business education for 20 years.
- Timothy Peters is leaving the Ogden School District to be a CTE supervisor in Davis School District. With Ogden, he served as the executive director of CTE and principal of Ogden Online.
- B.J. Lovell will become the director of Renaissance Academy, an alternative high school in the district. He most recently served as assistant principal at Clearfield High School and has experience as both a school counselor and counselor for youth at correctional facilities.
- Jeff Williams is the new director of VISTA Education Campus, which is a transitional school for students between the ages of 18-22 with functional needs. He has experience as a secondary school administrator, most recently acting as assistant principal at Davis High, and spent time as a counselor and special education teacher.
- Vanessa Mori has been named Davis Connect lead administrator. She has a total of 27 years of experience as a teacher and administrator and last served as principal of Endeavour Elementary School in Kaysville.
- Brian Hunt will be an administrator at Catalyst Center, the CTE facility the district is building in west Kaysville. He is leaving his position as principal at Northridge High School. Hunt taught for five years and has 14 years administrative experience.
Secondary schools administration
- Travis Lund will take over as the new principal of Viewmont High School. He was previously principal of South Davis Junior High School.
- Jason Smith, the principal at Viewmont High, will take Hunt's position as principal of Northridge High School.
- Justin Whittaker will serve as principal of South Davis Junior High School next year. He was most recently an assistant principal at Farmington High School.
Elementary schools administration
- Patty Arbon is the new principal at Adelaide Elementary School in Bountiful. She is currently the director of special programs for the district's Special Education Department.
- Heather Gross will take over as principal of Heritage Elementary School. Her last position was administrative intern at South Clearfield Elementary School.
- Tara Best will serve as principal at Holbrook Elementary School in Bountiful. She was most recently an administrative intern at Doxey Elementary School in Sunset.
- Suzie Clayton is the principal at West Clinton Elementary School. She was last an administrative intern at Holt Elementary School in Clearfield.