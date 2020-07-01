FARMINGTON — The Davis School District board approved the final legal budget from 2019-20 and the 2020-21 projected budget at its meeting on Tuesday night.
On the surface, DSD's proposed 2020-21 budget will see a 7.02% decrease in expenses from the previous fiscal year, equating to a $62,673,680 change from the 2019-20 legal budget.
The 2019-20 legal budget came in at $892,983,880, which was $39,412,780 higher than the 2019-20 initial budget. Around $26 million of the increase came for "Repair/Rental of Equipment," according to the district's budget that was posted on its website.
A large chunk of the 2020-21 decrease is due to revenue from bond sales going off the books. The district brought in $55,170,000 last year when it sold the last round of the $298 million bond approved in 2015 to help fund school renovation and new construction projects.
That leaves around $7.5 million remaining in projected lost revenue, around $3.5 million of which came last year from the city of Layton to help build a larger gymnasium at Shoreline Junior High, which has now been completed.
State funding is projected to increase by $5,792,627, thanks to the state legislature funding a 1.8% increase in the Weighted Pupil Unit (WPU) funding mechanism.
Board members and district administrators acknowledged during the meeting that it's a tight budget this year, which is exacerbated due to the evolving situation regarding COVID-19.
Board members indicated during the meeting that they may discuss the budget in a month or so as the financial picture becomes clearer.
For now, major planned cuts in the district are:
—$46,724,000, or 55.43%, from "Repair/Rental of Equipment"
—$18,891,900, or 19.92%, from "Supplies and Materials"
—$14,980,100, or 87.06%, from "Equipment"
A look in the line item cuts of those reveals things like:
—$5,200,000, or 47.06%, from "Instructional Technology"
—$1.7 million, or 100%, from "Bus Purchases"
—$1,337,900, or 9.4%, from "Student Transportation"
It's unclear which specific programs and services will be impacted by the cuts.
Areas in which the district plans to increase spending are in salaries (increase of 7,814,400), health insurance ($3,727,500) and retirement ($2,290,700), all three of which are similar increases that the district has seen the past couple years.