The Davis School District announced Wednesday that four more of its schools will move to remote learning following COVID-19 outbreaks.
Three high schools — Davis, Layton and Woods Cross — and Shoreline Junior High School will close starting Thursday. A statement said the district anticipates the schools will resume in-person classes Nov. 30.
The number of cases at each school was not disclosed in the district's statement, but it has been adhering to the Utah State Board of Education's school closure guideline.
The state school board's COVID-19 School Manual defines an outbreak as anytime there are 15 or more cases across multiple settings in a school. When a school meets that threshold, the manual recommends that it shut down in-person classes for two weeks.
According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, as of last Friday, Davis High had eight positive cases, Layton had 12, Woods Cross had 13 and Shoreline Junior High had 11.
The state's dashboard placed the entire district at 439 cases — the highest in the state — on Wednesday. The Davis School District is the second largest school district in Utah after the Alpine School District. Alpine, which has just over 10,000 more students than Davis according to USBE enrollment data, has less than half the cases at 207.
There are now a total of six schools currently closed due to COVID-19 in the Davis School District. Northridge High School closed Nov. 3 and Syracuse High School followed Nov. 4. Both will resume in-person classes Nov. 19, according to a district statement. The first school in the district to shut down was Farmington High School, which reopened its building last week.
All six of the schools on a remote learning schedule have closed since the district moved secondary schools to a four-day-a-week schedule on Nov. 2. The district began the school year on a hybrid schedule, meaning students attended in-person classes just two days out of the week. The remainder of their learning was done online.
In response to opposition to the schedule among a group of parents, the Davis School District Board of Education voted in September to begin transitioning schools to a full in-person schedule, which began Sept. 28 for elementary schools. The decision was met with criticism from a separate group of parents and protests from teachers.
The state's largest teacher's union, the Utah Education Association, last week called on Gov. Gary Herbert to move all secondary schools in the state to online learning. If the governor did not take action, the UEA's statement asked that local school boards do so. In an executive order issued Sunday night, Herbert did not include school closures.
If the Davis school board were to consider moving secondary schools to hybrid, that proposal would come from district administrators, board President John Robison told the Standard-Examiner.
A spokesperson for the Davis School District, Chris Williams, said last Friday that the district's superintendency had not yet discussed the UEA's request.