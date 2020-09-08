School is still out until at least Thursday in Davis County.
Late Tuesday night, the Davis School District announced it was canceling classes Wednesday, Sept. 9, for all of its schools in light of continued power outages, expected hurricane-force winds overnight and adverse travel conditions for high-profile vehicles, which include school buses.
Since there will only be two days of classes this week, students in the district will have in-person classes Thursday if their last names begin with L-Z, and on Friday if their last names start with A-K.
Under its normal alternate-day hybrid learning schedule, Fridays are typically remote learning days for all students in the district.
The district closed schools Tuesday as it assessed damage and power outages stemming from a downslope wind event that hit in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday morning.
As of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, at least nine schools in the Weber School District were canceled, all of them being in the Bonneville High "cone," which includes Bonneville High and its eight feeder schools throughout the south part of Weber County.
Weber district officials are meeting at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss cancelling classes throughout the district.
The Ogden School District is still planning on having school Wednesday, though a decision about whether to cancel will be made early in the morning.